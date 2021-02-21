RACELAND Raceland's girls basketball team took a 20-1 lead after one quarter and kept on going to a 69-22 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Kierston Smith scored 15 points and Emma Picklesimer pitched in 13 for the Lady Rams (4-5), who picked up their first win since Jan. 22 (nine games had been wiped out or postponed due to COVID-19 during that stretch).
Siyan Hapney and Kassidie Moore added nine points apiece for Raceland. Ten Lady Rams scored.
Kierra Loving totaled nine points for Fairview (2-9), which played for the first time since Jan. 30.
The teams are scheduled to meet again March 8 in Westwood.
FAIRVIEW 1 9 7 5 -- 22
RACELAND 20 19 19 11 -- 69
Fairview (22) -- Newton 3, Stidham 3, McGlone 5, Tackett 2, Loving 9, Ma. Caskey, Mi. Caskey. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Newton, McGlone). FT: 4-6. Fouls: 6.
Raceland (69) -- Smith 15, Collins 4, Picklesimer 13, Hapney 9, Hackworth 3, Boggs 2, Moore 9, Maynard 3, Gartin 6, Stacy 5, Lacks, Thomas, Mackie. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Moore 3, Smith 2, Hapney, Hackworth, Maynard, Stacy). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 11.
FRIDAY
BOYS
Johnson Central 85, Breathitt County 70
PAINTSVILLE The host Golden Eagles broke open a tight game through one frame by outscoring the Bobcats 28-11 in the second quarter on Friday night.
Isaiah May scored 20 points to pace Johnson Central (13-1 after beating Pikeville on Saturday), which is off to its best documented start in school history.
Cory VanHoose chipped in 19 points and John King dropped in 18.
Bryce Hoskins and Austin Sperry netted 17 points apiece for Breathitt County (12-3).
BREATHITT CO. 18 11 18 23 -- 70
J. CENTRAL 18 28 20 19 -- 85
Breathitt County (70) -- J. Turner 9, Christy 7, L. Bellamy 9, Hoskins 17, Sperry 17, Ritchie 3, C. Turner 2, Combs 6, Hamilton, Stacy, I. Bellamy. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (L. Bellamy 3, Sperry 2, J. Turner, Ritchie, Combs). FT: 4-9. Fouls: 15.
Johnson Central (85) -- McKenzie 9, May 20, Rice 4, VanHoose 19, King 18, Sartin-Slone 1, J. Slone 2, Lemaster 8, K. Slone 4, Lawson, Duff, Collins, Fink, Spriggs. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (May 3, McKenzie 2, VanHoose 2, Lemaster 2). FT: 8-13. Fouls: 8.