ASHLAND The visiting Lady Rams outscored the Lady Royals by double digits in each of the bookend quarters to win at Charles Stewart Gymnasium on Friday night.
Kierston Smith, uncharacteristically coming off the bench with what Raceland coach Ron Keeton called a minor injury, pitched in 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Rams (3-3). Emma Picklesimer and Siyan Hapney each scored 11 points to support the effort.
Raceland connected on 11 3-pointers. Smith and Brooklyn Hackworth each made three of them.
Chloe Collins added eight points and 12 rebounds, also in a reserve role, and Emma Broughton totaled nine points.
Bellamee Sparks posted a double-double in her return to the Rose Hill (5-4) lineup, with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Baylee Trimble scored 16 points, Gabby Karle had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Jewelia VanKeuren netted eight points.
It was the teams’ second meeting this season, with a third scheduled for next Friday at Raceland. The Lady Rams have won the first two.
RACELAND 21 15 16 22 — 74
ROSE HILL 11 16 14 12 — 53
Raceland (74) — Smith 23, Picklesimer 11, Hapney 11, Hackworth 9, Collins 8, Broughton 8, Gartin 3, Maynard 1, Moore, Mackie, Stacy, Thomas, Lacks. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Smith 3, Hackworth 3, Hapney 2, Picklesimer, Collins, Gartin). FT: 7-12. Fouls: 17.
Rose Hill Christian (53) — Trimble 16, Karle 15, B. Sparks 11, VanKeuren 8, Stephens 2, Newell. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Trimble 4). FT: 5-12. Fouls: 13.