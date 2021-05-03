RACELAND Chloe Collins hit her 11th home run of the season -- tied for second in the state -- and Raegan West spun a complete-game four-hitter as host Raceland knocked off No. 17 Johnson Central, 4-2, on Monday night.
Makena Francis was 2 for 3 and Collins drove in two runs for the Lady Rams (15-6), who are also receiving votes in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll.
West allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings, collecting three strikeouts and three walks.
Chloe VanHoose yielded four runs on five hits and two walks in a six-inning complete game for the Lady Eagles (14-3), who had won their previous six games. She fanned four Lady Rams.
The teams are scheduled to meet again May 24 in Paintsville.
J. CENTRAL 002 000 0 -- 2 4 3
RACELAND 002 200 X -- 4 5 0
VanHoose and M. Delong; R. West and S. West. W -- R. West. L -- VanHoose. HR -- Collins (R).
Ashland 16, Fairview 0
ASHLAND The host Kittens rattled off 15 runs in the bottom of the second inning to prevail on Monday.
Lauren Spears was 2 for 3 with a homer, a triple and three RBIs for Ashland (7-7). Tabitha Cassidy and Taylor Hamilton each had two hits, and Cassidy, Hamilton, Camryn Cassidy and Kenzi Robinson drove in two runs apiece.
Jada Erwin got the win for the Kittens, pitching two scoreless innings with two hits, five strikeouts and no walks.
Shelby Gibson and Annabelle Menshouse had hits for the Lady Eagles (4-10). Menshouse took the decision. Of the 16 runs she allowed, seven were earned.
FAIRVIEW 000 -- 0 2 5
ASHLAND 1(15)X -- 16 13 0
Menshouse and Johnson; Erwin, Boggs (3) and Spears. W -- Erwin. L -- Menshouse. 2B -- Hamilton (A), Robinson (A), T. Cassidy (A). 3B -- Spears (A), Hillard (A). HR -- Spears (A).
BASEBALL
Ashland 25, West Carter 14
OLIVE HILL Down 5-3 through two frames, the visiting Tomcats tallied 16 times in the top of the third inning en route to a run-rule victory Monday night.
Sawyer Alley and Colin Howard drove in four runs apiece for Ashland (7-8). Howard supplied his on a grand slam.
NeShawn Peppers knocked in three runs and Eli Miller, Jack Heineman and Asher Stevens recorded two RBIs apiece. Miller and Alley each had two hits.
The Tomcats scored their most runs since March 30, 2010 (a 25-3 win over Symmes Valley) on just 11 hits. Ashland also benefited from 14 walks, six hit batsmen and four Comets errors.
Caleb Lambert had two hits for West Carter (3-4). Trevor Callahan drove in five runs and homered and Hunter Sammons and Lucas Raybourn had two RBIs apiece.
ASHLAND 30(16) 42 -- 25 11 3
W. CARTER 327 02 -- 14 7 4
Peppers, Heineman (3), Johnson (3), Davis (5) and Flowers; Carter, Stinson (3), Estep (3), Manning (3), Carter (4) and Hedge. W -- Johnson. L -- Carter. 2B -- Alley (A), Miller (A), Raybourn (WC). 3B -- Peppers (A). HR -- Howard (A), Callihan (WC).
Greenup County 15, Lewis County 0
LLOYD Hunter Clevenger and Ty Logan drove in two runs apiece and the host Musketeers hung a 10-spot in the first inning on Monday night.
Logan Bays was 2 for 3 for Greenup County (8-10, 2-3 63rd District seeding), which capitalized on seven walks and seven errors.
Carson Wireman worked a three-inning complete game, allowing only one hit and a hit batsman. He had four strikeouts.
Logan Liles had the lone hit for the Lions (3-11, 0-4 district seeding). Isaiah Bentley took the decision for Lewis County.
The Musketeers have won back-to-back games for the first time since March 30 and April 3.
LEWIS CO. 000 -- 0 1 7
GREENUP CO. (10)23 -- 15 8 0
Bentley, Roberts (1) and Tackett; Wireman and Adkins. W -- Wireman. L -- Bentley. 2B -- Bays (GC).