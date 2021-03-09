WESTWOOD The Raceland Lady Rams completed a three-game-in-four-day stretch with a 61-26 win over the Fairview Lady Eagles on Monday night.
The Lady Rams (6-11) raced out to a 25-10 first-quarter lead. Kierston Smith led Raceland with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Chloe Collins chipped in 13 points.
Grace Worthington led Fairview (4-16) with nine points, while Kierra Loving grabbed 12 boards.
RACELAND 25 13 18 5 — 61
FAIRVIEW 10 7 4 5 — 26
Raceland (61) — Smith 16, Collins 13, Hapney 9, Picklesimer 8, Moore 5, Maynard 3, Thomas 3, Broughton 2, Stacy 1, Mackie 1, Gartin, Boggs, Lacks, Hackworth. 3-Pt FG: 7 (Smith 2, Collins, Maynard, Thomas, Moore, Hapney). FT: 12-20. Fouls: 11.
Fairview (26) — Worthington 8, Nelson 6, Loving 6, Tackett 4, Mi. Caskey 2, Newton, Wallace, Stidham, McGlone, Ma. Caskey, Ruley. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Worthington 2). FT: 2-7. Fouls: 8.
SATURDAY
West Carter 61, Raceland 41
RACELAND On Saturday, the Lady Rams hung with the Lady Comets, trailing by one at halftime, only to see West Carter grab a 13-point lead heading to the final stanza and close out the victory from there.
Allie Stone led West Carter with 26 points, while the Lady Rams placed all three seniors in double figures, led by Emma Picklesimer with 11. Chloe Collins and Kierston Smith finished with 10 each.
Collins also grabbed eight rebounds and Smith dished out five assists.
W. CARTER 18 12 18 13 — 61
RACELAND 16 13 6 6 — 41
West Carter (61) — Stone 26, Middleton 9, Gilliam 8, Jordan 7, Steagall 5, Bond 4, M. Henderson 2, Rayburn, H. Henderson, Burton, Davis, Nolen. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Stone 2, Steagall). FT: 6-7. Fouls: 5.
Raceland (41) — Picklesimer 11, Smith 10, Collins 10, Broughton 3, Hapney 3, Maynard 2, Gartin 2, Boggs, Stacy, Lacks, Moore, Hackworth, Thomas. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Collins 2, Broughton, Hapney). FT: 3-5. Fouls: 6.
FRIDAY
Rowan County 63, Raceland 43
MOREHEAD On Friday night, the homestanding Lady Vikings won each quarter.
Haven Ford led Rowan County with 24 points and Hailey Rose pitched in 14.
Kas Moore led the Lady Rams with nine points, and Siyan Hapney had eight. Kierston Smith contributed seven rebounds and six assists.
RACELAND 12 11 10 10 — 43
ROWAN CO. 17 15 16 15 — 63
Raceland (43) — Moore 9, Hapney 8, Picklesimer 6, Hackworth 5, Smith 5, Broughton 3, Collins 3, Thomas 2, Gartin 1, Maynard 1, Boggs, Stacy, Lacks. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Hapney 2, Moore 2, Collins, Hackworth, Broughton, Smith). FT: 7-12. Fouls: 9.
Rowan County (63) — Ford 24, Rose 14, Kat. Chandler 9, Melton 9, Utterback 4, Haynes 3, Sergent, Lewis, Moore, Barnett, Whelan. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Rose 2, Chandler, Ford, Haynes, Melton). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 15.