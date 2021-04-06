MAYSVILLE Shut out and trailing through two frames Monday night, Boyd County struck for a run-rule win in its next three at-bats.
The visiting Lady Lions hung consecutive crooked numbers of four, three and four runs to top Mason County, 11-1.
Megan Castle went 3 for 3 and homered and doubled for Boyd County (4-1). Sara Bays, Alex Blanton and Emily Shivel were each 2 for 3.
Tori Badgett worked four innings, fanning four Lady Royals, to get the win. Bays finished up, recording three punchouts in one frame.
Kenzie Gulley was 3 for 3 for Mason County (0-4). Marcella Gifford was the pitcher of record.
The teams are scheduled to meet again in Cannonsburg on May 24.
BOYD CO. 004 34 -- 11 11 1
MASON CO. 010 00 -- 1 4 2
Badgett, Bays (5) and Peterman; Gifford and Wolfe. W -- Badgett. L -- Gifford. 2B -- Blanton (BC), Castle (BC). HR -- Castle (BC).