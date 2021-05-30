CANNONSBURG Boyd County concluded the regular season with a walk-off.
Megan Castle ripped a tiebreaking RBI single to left field to lift the host Lady Lions over East Carter, 9-8, on Saturday afternoon.
Castle and Tori Badgett each went 3 for 4 for Boyd County (21-11). Bays went 2 for 3 and hit a two-run home run as part of the Lady Lions' six-run fourth inning.
Bays also took over in the circle in relief in the top of the first inning with no outs and went the rest of the way, claiming the victory.
Trina Porter went 2 for 4 and doubled twice for the Lady Raiders (20-11). Sarah Cordle was 2 for 3. Stephanie Tussey took the decision in relief.
Boyd County rallied from down 4-2 with a six-spot in the fourth frame, but East Carter tied it with four runs in the top of the sixth. Castle untied it after the Lady Raiders issued an intentional walk to Kylie Peterman to load the bases ahead of her.
E. CARTER 202 004 0 -- 8 8 2
BOYD CO. 200 600 1 -- 9 13 3
Rice, Tussey (5) and Porter; Thompson, Bays (1) and Peterman. W -- Bays. L -- Tussey. 2B -- Porter 2 (EC), Thornsberry (BC). 3B -- Blanton (BC). HR -- Bays (BC).