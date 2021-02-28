LAWRENCEBURG Boyd County is No. 4. It beat No. 1. Three weeks ago, it topped No. 2.
What that means in terms of the Lady Lions' new ranking won't be known until today, but on Saturday night, Boyd County was better than the top-ranked team in the state.
The Lady Lions outscored No. 1 Anderson County 15-8 in the fourth frame to pull out a 51-47 decision.
Harley Paynter scored 16 points, Audrey Biggs pitched in 11 and Hannah Roberts produced for Boyd County (9-1).
Bailey Rucker chipped in seven points despite rolling her ankle in a workout Saturday morning badly enough that she "had no business playing tonight," Lady Lions coach Pete Fraley said.
"She just gutted it out," Fraley said. "She was like, 'Coach, we're playing No. 1 in the state. I'm playing.'"
Rachel Satterly scored 16 points and Sophie Smith and Amiya Jenkins dropped in 13 apiece for the Lady Bearcats (19-2). Smith had half of Anderson County's eight 3-pointers.
BOYD CO. 15 7 14 15 -- 51
ANDERSON CO. 6 20 13 8 -- 47
Boyd County (51) -- Whitmore 4, Caldwell 2, Rucker 7, Paynter 16, Biggs 11, Jordan 1, Roberts 10. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Paynter 2, Rucker, Biggs, Roberts). FT: 12-17. Fouls: 15.
Anderson County (47) -- Chesser 2, Smith 13, R. Satterly 16, Jenkins 13, J. Satterly 3, Riley, Serafine. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Smith 4, R. Satterly 2, Jenkins, J. Satterly). FT: 5-11. Fouls: 19.
Russell 54, Shelby Valley 51
RUSSELL The host Lady Devils led by 10 at halftime before the Lady Kats got it all back in the third frame.
No matter. Russell got 17 points from Kaeli Ross and 13 from Shaelyn Steele to secure its fifth consecutive win on Saturday evening.
Cassidy Rowe scored 15 points, Zoee Johnson netted 14 and Alyssa Elswick totaled 12 for Shelby Valley (10-5).
Russell (10-4) owned a 35-23 edge on the glass against the 15th Region All "A" Classic champion.
S. VALLEY 11 16 15 9 -- 51
RUSSELL 19 18 5 12 -- 54
Shelby Valley (51) -- Looney 6, Elswick 12, Rowe 15, L. Johnson 4, Z. Johnson 14, Meade. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Rowe 3, Looney 2). FT: 10-15. Fouls: 13.
Russell (54) -- Hill 9, Steele 13, B. Quinn 8, Adkins 4, Ross 17, Jachimczuk 3, Atkins. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Ross 3, B. Quinn 2, Steele, Jachimczuk). FT: 13-16. Fouls: 10.
Rose Hill Christian 56, Fairview 14
WESTWOOD The visiting Lady Royals improved to 13-8 and locked up the No. 3 seed in the 64th District with a big matinee win over the Lady Eagles.
Bellamee Sparks scored 18 points, Jewelia VanKeuren netted 12 and Baylee Trimble dropped in 12 for Rose Hill.
Rose Hill Christian (56) -- B. Sparks 18, VanKeuren 13, Trimble 12, Stephens 6, Newell 4, Karle 3, Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Trimble 2, VanKeuren). FT: 3-8. Fouls: 12.
Paintsville 50, Martin County 34
INEZ The visiting Lady Tigers pulled away from a 17-15 edge after one quarter by outscoring the Lady Cardinals 24-14 in the middle two frames on Saturday.
Chloe Hannah scored 14 points and Leandra Curnutte and Emilea Preece each dropped in 13 for Paintsville (10-6, 3-2 57th District seeding).
Lynndsey Cassell and Katie Marcum pitched in eight points apiece to pace Martin County (10-7, 3-2 district seeding).
The Lady Tigers were 11 for 15 at the foul line and called for four fouls. The Lady Cardinals were 1 of 4 at the charity stripe and whistled for 15 infractions.
PAINTSVILLE 17 14 10 9 -- 50
MARTIN CO. 15 7 7 5 -- 34
Paintsville (50) -- Helton 8, Hyden 2, Hannah 14, Curnutte 13, Preece 13. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Curnutte 3, Helton, Preece). FT: 11-15. Fouls: 4.
Martin County (34) -- Porter 7, Cassell 8, Snyder 2, K. Marcum 8, Williams 7, Allen 2, Warren. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Porter 2, Cassell 2, Williams). FT: 1-4. Fouls: 15.
BOYS
Simon Kenton 87, Ashland 85
INDEPENDENCE The last two of Kelly Niece's 42 points were a pair of tiebreaking free throws with 1.5 seconds to play to lift the host Pioneers.
The Tomcats got a look at a potential game-winning 3-pointer on a scramble play at the buzzer, but it found only glass.
Cole Villers scored 35 points for Ashland (9-4), connecting on eight 3-pointers -- seven of them in the first half.
Colin Porter scored 21 points, Ethan Sellars added 15 and Sean Marcum collected 12 for the Tomcats.
Isaac Miller scored 19 points for Simon Kenton (10-7).
ASHLAND 18 20 24 23 -- 85
S. KENTON 13 24 25 25 -- 87
Ashland (85) -- Marcum 12, Sellars 15, Villers 35, Porter 21, Atkins 2, Carter, Gillum. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Villers 8, Sellars 3). FT: 12-19. Fouls: 17.
Simon Kenton (87) -- Carson 7, Smith 6, Niece 42, Miller 19, Eversole 8, Marshall 5, Krohman, Morrison, Walker, Riley. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Niece 3). FT: 16-20. Fouls: 14.
West Carter 49, Morgan County 46
OLIVE HILL The Comets' Logan Berry downed a 3-pointer at the horn as West Carter completed a back-to-back-nights sweep of the Cougars on Saturday night.
Trevor Callahan scored 14 points to pace the host Comets (9-3, 2-0 62nd District seeding), who had beaten Morgan County, 73-44, on Friday night in West Liberty.
Chandler Lindon pitched in 14 points and Logan Spencer delivered 12 for the Cougars (4-3, 1-3 district seeding).
MORGAN CO. 16 12 14 4 -- 46
W. CARTER 10 17 12 10 -- 49
Morgan County (46) -- Mayabb 3, Gilliam 9, Spencer 12, Conley 8, Lindon 14, Hampton, Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Spencer 3, Gilliam 2, Mayabb). FT: 14-20. Fouls: 15.
West Carter (49) -- Nichols 2, Jones 6, Callahan 14, Sammons 3, Berry 9, Leadingham 7, Webb 8, Boggs. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Jones, Callahan, Sammons, Berry, Leadingham). FT: 12-17. Fouls: 21.
Johnson Central 86, Martin County 45
PAINTSVILLE The host Golden Eagles led by 11 at intermission and put it away by outscoring the Cardinals 42-12 in the second half on Saturday night.
Ryleh McKenzie and Isaiah May each scored 18 points and Cory VanHoose produced 10 for Johnson Central (16-1, 5-0 57th District seeding), which won its 13th straight outing.
The Golden Eagles made 15 3-pointers. McKenzie and May had four apiece and Kamen Slone canned three.
Luke Hale totaled 17 points for defending 15th Region Tournament champion Martin County (5-11, 1-4 district seeding).
MARTIN CO. 15 18 9 3 -- 45
J. CENTRAL 17 27 24 18 -- 86
Martin County (45) -- Hale 17, Butcher 9, Maynard 2, Dials 3, Davis 8, Dalton 4, Linville 2, McKenzie, Ferrell, Ferris. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Hale 4, Dials, Davis). FT: 7-11. Fouls: 14.
Johnson Central (86) -- McKenzie 18, May 18, Rice 2, VanHoose 10, King 8, Sartin-Slone 2, Hackney 3, J. Slone 2, Lemaster 7, Lawson 5, K. Slone 9, Spriggs 2, Duff, Collins. 3-Pt. FG: 15 (McKenzie 4, May 4, K. Slone 3, VanHoose 2, Lemaster, Lawson). FT: 7-13. Fouls: 11.
FRIDAY
Covington Catholic 71, Ashland 62
PARK HILLS The host Colonels, ranked third in the state, grabbed an 18-9 lead after one frame on Friday night and led throughout.
Cole Villers scored 26 points for the Tomcats, including four treys. Ethan Sellars dropped in 15 and Colin Porter contributed 12.
Chandler Starks had a double-double for Covington Catholic, delivering 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Donovan Stocks led the Colonels (18-3 after beating Madison Central on Saturday) with 19 points, Evan Ipsaro netted 15 and Mitchell Rylee totaled 14.
Covington Catholic was 26 for 32 at the foul line. Ashland made one of its two charity tosses.
ASHLAND 9 11 18 24 -- 62
COV. CATHOLIC 18 11 20 22 -- 71
Ashland (62) -- Porter 12, Sellars 15, Villers 26, Carter 2, Marcum 2, Atkins 3, Gillum 2. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Villers 4, Porter 2, Sellars 2, Atkins). FT: 1-2. Fouls: 16.
Covington Catholic (71) -- Stocks 19, E. Ipsaro 15, McHale 6, Rylee 14, Starks 13, Murphy 4, Wilson, Pope, Horn, J. Ipsaro. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Stocks). FT: 26-32. Fouls: 11.