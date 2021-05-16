CANNONSBURG Boyd County got back on the winning softball side Saturday with a pair of run-rule victories over Belfry, 12-1 in five innings and 13-3 in six frames.
In the opener, Jaycie Goad hit her ninth homer for the Lady Lions and Sara Bays held the Lady Pirates to one hit -- Linzee Phillips's inside-the-park home run.
Goad went 3 for 3 with the round-tripper and Haylee Thornsberry, Bays and Alex Blanton each had two hits. Blanton's knocks were a double and a triple. Boyd County broke free with a six-run second inning.
Bays had five strikeouts and no walks, facing just two batters over the five-inning minimum.
Belfry (13-12) scored two runs in the top of the first inning in the second game, but the Lady Lions (16-9) outscored the Lady Pirates 13-1 from that point forward.
Bays and Emily Shivel homered for Boyd County. Bays was 3 for 4 and doubled twice in addition to her dinger. Makenna Mulhearn was 3 for 3 and produced a pair of two-baggers. Tori Badgett, Goad and Emma Borders each had two hits.
Kylie Thompson got the win, spinning a six-inning complete game. She had five punchouts.
Trista Marcum took the decision in both games for Belfry.
BELFRY 001 00 -- 1 1 3
BOYD CO. 362 1X -- 12 15 1
Marcum and Fite; Bays and Kouns, Hamilton (4). W -- Bays. L -- Marcum. 2B -- Thornsberry (BC), Bays (BC), Blanton (BC), Castle (BC). 3B -- Blanton (BC). HR -- L. Phillips (Bel), Goad (BC).
BELFRY 200 001 -- 3 5 2
BOYD CO. 030 244 -- 13 15 2
Marcum and Fite; Thompson and Peterman, Kouns (6). W -- Thompson. L -- Marcum. 2B -- T. Badgett (BC), Goad (BC), Bays 2 (BC), Mulhearn 2 (BC). HR -- Bays (BC), Shivel (BC).
BASEBALL
Greenup County 5, Portsmouth West 2
LLOYD Jonah Gibson made the host Musketeers' four hits stand up against the Senators, producing seven strikeouts with zero walks and scattering six hits on Saturday.
Matthew Boggs and Brock Kitchen scored two runs apiece for Greenup County (14-13).
Luke Howard and Rodney Moore had two hits each for Portsmouth West (10-11).
Moore took the decision, allowing five runs on four hits over six innings. He had five strikeouts and six walks.
P. WEST 100 000 1 -- 2 6 0
GREENUP CO. 023 000 X -- 5 4 0
Moore and Sayre; Gibson and Bays. W -- Gibson. L -- Moore. 2B -- Moore (PW), Howard (PW), Clarkson (GC).
FRIDAY
Johnson Central 6, Greenup County 5
PAINTSVILLE The host Golden Eagles won a game that featured two lead changes in the sixth inning and walk-off on Friday night.
Keygan Pelfrey homered and drove in two runs for Johnson Central (16-10 after losses to Lafayette and Pikeville on Saturday). Brock Bowling was 3 for 3 and Conner Lemaster and Ryan Sartin-Slone had two hits apiece.
Bryce Spencer picked up the win in relief.
Auston Clarkson went 3 for 3 for the Musketeers. Carson Wireman took the loss out of the bullpen.
GREENUP CO. 012 001 1 -- 5 7 3
J. CENTRAL 000 302 1 -- 6 10 4
Carroll, Wireman (6) and Bays; G. Crum, Spencer (7) and Butcher. W -- Spencer. L -- Wireman. 2B -- Kitchen (GC), Lemaster (JC), Bowling (JC). HR -- Pelfrey (JC).