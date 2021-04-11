CANNONSBURG Boyd County took two games in run-rule fashion at home on Saturday, knocking off Morgan County 13-3 before taking down Martin County, 16-1.
The Lady Lions used a six-run home half of the first inning to take control against the Lady Cougars. Emma Borders, Sara Bays, Alex Blanton and Kylie Peterman each recorded two base hits. Bays homered and drove in four runs, and Peterman knocked in two. Haylee Thornsberry also went deep and registered two RBIs.
Tori Badgett worked a five-inning complete game, fanning five Morgan County hitters and walking three.
Ally Smith went deep for the Lady Cougars (1-4) and Chelsea Stacy had two hits. Abby Keeton was the pitcher of record.
Against the Lady Cardinals, Bays went 3 for 4, doubling twice, and Badgett, Gracie Gilbert, Borders and Jacie Goad had two hits each. Borders, Blanton and Goad drove in three runs apiece and Jo Dee Atkins knocked in two.
Bays got the decision, working four innings of three-hit, one-run ball. She fanned two and walked none.
Savannah Young took the loss for Martin County (2-6).
Boyd County won its fourth straight to improve to 6-1.
MORGAN CO. 102 00 — 3 5 4
BOYD CO. 622 12 — 13 12 0
Ab. Keeton and Flack; Badgett and Hamilton. W — Badgett. L — Ab. Keeton. 2B — Hampton (MC), Bays (BC), Blanton (BC), Peterman (BC). HR — Smith (MC), Bays (BC), Thornsberry (BC).
MARTIN CO. 010 0 — 1 3 3
BOYD CO. 621 7 — 16 13 0
Young, Osendott (2), Vanderpool (3) and Stacy; Bays and Peterman. W — Bays. L — Young. 2B — Bays 2 (NC), Goad (BC), Thornsberry (BC).
BASEBALL
Huntington High 6, Greenup County 5
HUNTINGTON The visiting Musketeers battled back from a 4-0 deficit through one frame to get within 5-4 entering the home half of the sixth inning on Saturday, but the Highlanders scratched one across in the bottom of the inning, which was enough for the hosts to win.
Carter Williams was 2 for 3, scored two runs and drove in two for Huntington High, which was playing its opener.
Mason McGinnis added two hits for the Highlanders.
Hunter Clevenger scored two runs for Greenup County (4-3), which dropped its third game in four outings since a 3-0 start. Clevenger was the Musketeers’ pitcher of record.
GREENUP CO. 001 021 1 — 5 5 2
HUNTINGTON 400 101 X — 6 10 2
Clevenger, Carroll (2) and Adkins; Smith, Carter, Williams, Austin, Rigges, Harshbarger, Hanlon and Shouldis, McElvey. W — Harshbarger. L — Clevenger. 2B — Gibson (GC), Hanlon (H), Conn (H), Williams (H).