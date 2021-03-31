PAINTSVILLE Boyd County won its second game to start the season, pulling away with a five-run fourth inning to prevail, 6-1, over Paintsville on Tuesday.
Sara Bays hurled the Lady Lions’ second complete game to begin the slate. She struck out 11 batters and gave up just four hits.
Bays and Alex Blanton both hit triples during the game and Blanton tallied two RBIs. Jacie Goad and Emma Borders each collected solo home runs for Boyd County (2-0).
Megan Castle went 2 for 3 at the dish.
BOYD CO. 010 500 0 — 6 9 0
PAINTSVILLE 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Bays and Kouns. Bledsoe, Collins (6) and Hannah. W—Bays. L—Bledsoe. 3B—Bays (BC), Blanton (BC). HR—Goad (BC), Borders (BC).
BASEBALL
Russell 6
Fairland, OH 3
PROCTORVILLE RJ Rigsby’s seventh-inning double drove in the game winner in Russell’s season opener on Tuesday night.
The two-bagger broke a 3-3 tie in the final frame and the Red Devils added a pair of insurance runs to preserve the road victory.
CJ Bartram went 3 for 4 at the plate and collected two RBIs for Russell (1-0). Ethan Sharp tallied a double and scored a run. Eric Williams recorded a two-hit night.
Bartram picked up the victory on the mound in relief.
RUSSELL 100 110 3 — 6 8 2
FAIRLAND 200 010 0 — 3 5 2
Blanton, Bartram (5) and Rigsby. Trevatian, Hunt (5) and Cumming. W—Bartram. L—Hunt. 2B—Sharp (R), Bartram (R), Rodgers (F), Rigsby (R).