CANNONSBURG Boyd County couldn’t make a 10-0 lead on Russell stand up on Saturday. But nine runs in the final three frames did the trick.
The host Lady Lions pushed past the Lady Devils, 21-14, despite surrendering 12 runs in the top of the third inning.
Jacie Goad went 3 for 4, homered and drove in three runs and Emma Borders chipped in three hits in four tries and four RBIs for Boyd County (3-1).
Kylie Peterman, Kyli Kouns, Alex Blanton and Tori Badgett each had two hits for the Lady Lions, who led 10-0 through two innings before the Lady Devils went off in the third.
Russell again went on top, 14-12, midway through the fourth inning. Boyd County countered with five runs in the home half of the fourth and shut the Lady Devils out from there.
Kouns drove in three runs and Peterman, Blanton, Badgett, Kylie Thompson and Haylee Thornsberry each knocked in a pair for the Lady Lions.
Thompson earned her first varsity win in relief, working the final four innings.
Audrey Patel took the decision for Russell (2-2).
RUSSELL 00(12) 200 0 — 14 15 3
BOYD CO. 282 531 X — 21 17 4
Patel, Smith (3) and Holland; Bays, Thompson (4) and Peterman. W — Thompson. L — Smith. 2B — Dotson (R), Patel (R), Roark (R), Holland (R), Borders (BC), Kouns (BC), Thornsberry (BC). HR — Goad (BC).
FRIDAY
Harrison County 8, Boyd County 5
CYNTHIANA The visiting Lady Lions led 5-3 entering the home half of the fifth, but the Fillies outscored Boyd County 5-1 from that point on.
Emma Borders was 4 for 4 for the Lady Lions. Kylie Peterman, Alex Blanton and Megan Castle each had two hits. Jacie Goad drove in two runs.
Kylie Thompson took the decision, scattering 10 hits over the six-inning complete game.
Isabella Persinger got the win for Harrison County (3-1).
BOYD CO. 013 100 1 — 5 14 3
HARRISON CO. 210 032 X — 8 12 2
Thompson and Peterman; I. Persinger and Hudgins. W — I. Persinger. L — Thompson. 2B — Goad (BC). HR — H. Delong (HC).