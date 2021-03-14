SUMMIT Boyd County concluded its regular season Saturday afternoon with a 68-55 win over Cabell Midland in a matchup of ranked teams from their respective states.
Hannah Roberts scored 16 points, Harley Paynter added 15 and Bailey Rucker chipped in 11 for Boyd County (13-1), tied for third in Kentucky's AP poll.
Autumn Lewis scored 21 points, Jazmyn Wheeler tallied 15 and Jayda Allie had 10 for the Lady Knights (2-1), who are seventh in Class AAAA in West Virginia.
The Lady Lions open postseason play today against Fairview in the 64th District Tournament semifinals.
C. MIDLAND 5 14 19 17 -- 55
BOYD CO. 8 20 20 20 -- 68
Cabell Midland (55) -- Wheeler 15, R. Allie 4, J. Allie 10, Lewis 21, Wallis 2, Aldridge 3, Potter, Matthew, Graves. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Lewis 3, J. Allie 2, R. Allie, Wheeler). FT: 10-14. Fouls: 19.
Boyd County (68) -- Whitmore 6, Caldwell 8, Rucker 11, Paynter 15, Jordan 2, Roberts 26, Opell, Neese, Woods, Stewart. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Rucker 3, Caldwell 2, Whitmore). FT: 16-22. Fouls: 17.
Rose Hill Christian 78, Jenkins 71
ASHLAND The host Lady Royals jumped out to a 22-12 lead after one quarter en route to their 18th win of the season -- their most in 15 years -- on Saturday afternoon.
Bellamee Sparks scored 27 points, Gabby Karle delivered 19, Baylee Trimble pitched in 14 and Jewelia VanKeuren totaled 13 for Rose Hill (18-11). Karle and Trimble each connected on three 3-pointers.
Sparks, Karle and Trimble all authored double-doubles, collecting 12, 10 and 10 rebounds, respectively. Karle added seven assists and seven steals.
Jerrica Thacker scored 30 points and Kristin Thacker added 23 for the Lady Cavaliers (8-15). Each hit four 3-pointers.
The teams combined to shoot 58 free throws and make 37. Forty-two fouls were called.
JENKINS 12 17 15 27 -- 71
ROSE HILL 22 21 13 22 -- 78
Jenkins (71) -- K. Thacker 23, J. Thacker 30, Rose 6, Brown 4, Stewart 6, Firth 2, Richie. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (K. Thacker 4, J. Thacker 4). FT: 19-27. Fouls: 25.
Rose Hill Christian (78) -- Karle 19, VanKeuren 13, B. Sparks 27, Stephens 5, Trimble 14, Newell. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Karle 3, Trimble 3). FT: 18-31. Fouls: 17.
BOYS
Fairview 62, Grace Christian (W.Va.) 41
WESTWOOD The host Eagles jumped out to a 21-8 lead after one frame to cruise in their regular season finale in a Saturday matinee.
Jaxon Manning led eight Fairview (7-19) players in the scoring column with 23 points. Steven Day chipped in 17.
Braedon Workman scored 14 points and Alex Childers dropped in 10 for the Soldiers.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 8 7 13 13 -- 41
FAIRVIEW 21 16 12 13 -- 62
Grace Christian (41) -- R. Tanner 8, Childers 10, Workman 14, Webb 2, L. Tanner 5, Wiebe 2, Carpenter, Nicholas, Holderby, Hutchinson. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (R. Tanner 2, L. Tanner). FT: 8-12. Fouls: 11.
Fairview (62) -- Mitchell 3, Manning 23, Caldwell 7, Day 17, Harper 4, Shannon 2, McDowell 3, Reeves 3, Terry, Adams, Mills, Sparks, Muncy. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Manning 3, Day 2, Mitchell, Caldwell, McDowell). FT: 6-9. Fouls: 15.