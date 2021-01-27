PIKEVILLE Let's play two!
Boyd County's girls knocked off host Pikeville, 57-53, on Tuesday night in their second meeting in four days. The Lady Lions won the first one, 81-58, Saturday night in Summit.
The Lady Panthers kept the rematch much closer, outscoring Boyd County 18-12 in the third quarter to hang within three points entering the fourth frame. But Harley Paynter dropped in two of her four 3-pointers and Bailey Rucker added six points as well in the fourth quarter to steady the Lady Lions.
Paynter scored 15 points, Audrey Biggs netted 13 and Hannah Roberts contributed 12 for Boyd County (5-0), ranked ninth in this week's Associated Press poll. The Lady Lions hit 10 3-pointers.
Trinity Rowe scored a game-high 19 points for Pikeville (6-3). Mackenzie Maynard chipped in 11.
BOYD CO. 18 13 12 14 — 57
PIKEVILLE 10 12 18 13 — 53
Boyd County (57) -- Whitmore 3, Caldwell 6, Rucker 8, Paynter 15, Biggs 13, Roberts 12. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Paynter 4, Roberts 2, Rucker 2, Whitmore, Biggs). FT: 5-6. Fouls: 15.
Pikeville (53) -- Rowe 19, Ratliff 4, Maynard 11, Whited 8, Theiss 7, Hall 4. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Maynard 2, Whited 2, Rowe, Theiss). FT: 11-14. Fouls: 11.
BOYS
Boyd County 55
East Ridge 47
LICK CREEK Tied through three quarters on Tuesday night, the visiting Lions outscored the Warriors 17-9 in the fourth quarter to win going away.
Rheyce Deboard scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for Boyd County (8-2), which won its seventh straight game. Austin Gibbs scored 12 points and Dawson Meade collected 10.
Eli Sykes pitched in 16 points to pace East Ridge (4-3).
BOYD CO. 9 15 14 17 — 55
E. RIDGE 7 20 11 9 — 47
Boyd County (55) -- Meade 10, Webb 7, Ellis 5, Deboard 13, Gibbs 12, McNeil 3, Walter 5. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Meade 2, Webb, Deboard, McNeil, Walter). FT: 7-15. Fouls: 6.
East Ridge (47) -- I. Woods 9, Stanley 5, Damron 7, Rose 8, Sykes 16, J. Mills 2, Potter. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Sykes 2, I. Woods, Stanley, Damron). FT: 0-1. Fouls: 18.