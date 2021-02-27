ASHLAND Boyd County outscored Rose Hill Christian, 30-18, in the second half to pull away for a 60-39 win over the Lady Royals in a 64th District seeding matchup on Friday night.
The Lady Lions placed three players in double figures. Harley Paynter posted a game-high 17 points. Bailey Rucker supplied 11 points and Hannah Roberts added 10.
Baylee Trimble hit three triples and finished with 12 points for Rose Hill (12-8). Jewelia VanKeuren also recorded 12 points.
Boyd County improved its record to 8-1.
BOYD CO. 20 10 15 15 — 60
ROSE HILL 13 8 9 9 — 39
Boyd County (60) — Whitmore 9, Rucker 11, Paynter 17, Biggs 9, Roberts 10, Caldwell 4, Opell, Neese, Christian, Woods, Jordan. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Whitmore, Rucker, Paynter) FT: 15-25. Fouls: 10.
Rose Hill Christian (39) — Karle 7, VanKeuren 12, Sparks 3, Stephens 5, Trimble 12, Newell, Wright. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Karle, Trimble 3) FT : 7-10. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Sparks.
Pikeville 65, Paintsville 38
PAINTSVILLE The visiting Lady Panthers increased their lead at each quarter stop on Friday night, finishing off the Lady Tigers with a 20-7 edge in the final frame.
Trinity Rowe paced Pikeville (16-4) with 19 points, dropping in four of the Lady Panthers’ 10 treys. Kristen Whited added 17 points. Nine Pikeville players scored in the Lady Panthers’ 10th straight victory.
Emilea Preece and Chloe Hannah each netted 12 points for Paintsville (9-6), which finished 11 for 28 from the foul line. Leandra Curnutte notched 11 points.
PIKEVILLE 16 14 15 20 — 65
PAINTSVILLE 9 12 10 7 — 38
Pikeville (65) — Rowe 19, Ratliff 5, Maynard 4, Jackson 3, Theiss 3, Whited 17, Hall 6, Hall 6, Mulkey 1. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Rowe 4, Whited 3, Hall 2, Ratliff). FT: 8-13. Fouls: 22.
Paintsville (38) — Helton 2, Hyden 1, Hannah 12, Curnutte 11, Preece 12, Keeton, Chirico, Maynard, Mulcahy, Baldwin, Porter, Tackett. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Curnutte 2, Preece 2, Hannah). FT: 11-28. Fouls: 13.