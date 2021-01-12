PAINTSVILLE Foul trouble, a tweaked ankle and Paintsville limited Johnson Central’s Sammi Sites to four points through three quarters on Tuesday night.
Then the Lady Eagles sharpshooter dropped in three treys in the fourth quarter as host Johnson Central held off the Lady Tigers, 56-46.
Sites scored 13 points to go along with Clara Blair’s 15 points and Kelci Blair’s 12. (The Blairs are no relation).
Sites had four of Johnson Central’s nine 3-pointers. Clara Blair added three triples as the Lady Eagles (3-1, 1-0 57th District seeding) overcame 3-for-11 foul shooting to win their third straight outing.
Chloe Hannah scored 16 points, Leandra Curnutte netted 13 and Emilea Preece produced 11 for Paintsville (2-3, 0-1 district seeding).
Paintsville is scheduled to host the rematch on Feb. 5.
PAINTSVILLE 14 5 10 17 — 46
J. CENTRAL 14 11 14 17 — 56
Paintsville (46) — Helton 3, Hyden 3, Hannah 16, Curnutte 13, Preece 11, Chirico, Mulcahy. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Helton, Hannah, Curnutte). FT: 13-19. Fouls: 15.
Johnson Central (56) — K. Blair 12, Sites 13, Vannoy 9, C. Blair 15, Wright 7, T. McKenzie, Stambaugh, K. McKenzie, Marsillett. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Sites 4, C. Blair 3, Vannoy, Wright). FT: 3-11. Fouls: 16.
FROM MONDAY
Paintsville 49, Prestonsburg 35
PAINTSVILLE The host Lady Tigers jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter and outscored the Lady Blackcats 16-9 in the fourth frame to put it away.
Emilea Preece scored 19 points and Leandra Curnutte and Chloe Hannah pitched in 10 apiece for Paintsville.
The Lady Tigers connected on eight 3-pointers and were 15 for 17 at the free-throw line, led by Preece’s 9-for-10 showing.
Celina Mullins paced Prestonsburg (2-2 going into Wednesday’s scheduled game with Jackson City) with 10 points.
PRESTONSBURG 4 7 15 9 — 35
PAINTSVILLE 13 11 9 16 — 49
Prestonsburg (35) — Slone 6, Stephens 6, Lazar 2, Nelson 7, Mullins 10, A. Prater 4, Skeens, Robinson, Howard. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Mullins 2, Slone, Stephens). FT: 5-12. Fouls: 14.
Paintsville (49) — Helton 2, Hyden 2, Mulcahy 6, Hannah 10, Curnutte 10, Preece 19, Chirico, Maynard, Tackett. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Mulcahy 2, Hannah 2, Curnutte 2, Preece 2). FT: 15-17. Fouls: 15.