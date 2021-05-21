ASHLAND Johnson Central’s Chloe Vanhoose came on in relief and stopped Ashland scoring surge in the fifth inning on Thursday night.
The Kittens tallied four runs in the frame to close their deficit to one run, but they couldn’t find the equalizer in the Lady Eagles 6-5 victory.
Madelyn Vaughn picked up the win for No. 17 Johnson Central (25-5). Randi Delong collected a double, home run and scored twice for the Lady Eagles.
Emily Adkins was 3 for 3 at the plate.
Kendall Hillard recorded a double. Lauren Spears belted a homer for Ashland (14-11).
J. CENTRAL 301 200 0 — 6 8 1
ASHLAND 100 040 0 — 5 6 3
Vaughn, Vanhoose (5) and R. Delong; Erwin, Robinson (1) and Spears. W—Vaughn. L—Erwin. 2B—Adkins (JC), R. Delong (JC), HIlliard (A). HR—R. Delong (JC), Spears (A).