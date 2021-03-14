SALYERSVILLE Johnson Central broke away to a 28-6 lead through one quarter and a 49-17 advantage at intermission, then pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter for good measure in a 67-24 victory over host Magoffin County in the 57th District Tournament semifinals on Sunday afternoon.
Sammi Sites scored 20 points, Clara Blair added 11 and Kelci Blair pitched in 10 for the Lady Eagles (19-4), who made 13 of their 28 3-point attempts (46.4%).
Fifteen Johnson Central players got into the game and 11 of them scored.
Angel Mullins led the Lady Hornets (5-22) with 10 points and grabbed a game-high eight boards.
The Lady Eagles held Magoffin County to 7 for 30 shooting (23.3%), including a 1-for-10 showing in the second half.
Johnson Central advances to the district tournament final on Thursday against the winner of tonight’s Paintsville-Martin County game.
J. CENTRAL 28 21 8 10 — 67
MAGOFFIN CO. 6 11 7 0 — 24
Johnson Central (67) — T. McKenzie 2, K. Blair 10, Sites 20, Vannoy 4, C. Blair 11, Burchett 2, Stambaugh 7, Prater 2, Wright 1, Cantrell 5, Younce 3, Blanton, Jarrell, K. McKenzie, Marsillett. 3-Pt. FG: 13 (Sites 5, C. Blair 3, K. Blair 2, Vannoy, Stambaugh, Cantrell). FT: 8-17. Fouls: 15.
Magoffin County (24) — Lafferty 3, Helton 2, Mullins 10, H. Barnett 4, Risner 5, A. Barnett, McCarty, Reed, Fletcher, Lykins, Sluss, Bradley, Williams. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Risner). FT: 9-11. Fouls: 14.
THURSDAY
Bath County 58, Raceland 57
OWINGSVILLE The visiting Lady Rams built a 19-point first half lead, only to see the Lady Cats claw back.
Ashtyn Barrett led Bath County with 20 points and Makenna Day had 15 points on five 3-pointers, all in the second half.
Raceland’s Kierston Smith finished with 21 points and drained five of Raceland’s 10 3-pointers while also dishing out six assists. Emma Picklesimer joined her in double figures with 10. Picklesimer and Chloe Collins led the Lady Rams with nine rebounds each.
RACELAND 21 15 5 16 — 57
BATH CO. 4 19 18 17 — 58
Raceland (57) — Smith 21, Picklesimer 10, Stacy 6, Broughton 6, Collins 5, Mackie 5, Hackworth 3, Hapney 1, Maynard, Boggs. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Smith 5, Stacy 2, Broughton, Hackworth, Mackie). FT: 7-12. Fouls: 18.
Bath County (58) — Barrett 20, Day 15, Church 9, Vice 8, Willis 4, Brashear, Thomas, Morriss, Davis. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Day 5). FT: 21-25. Fouls: 10.
WEDNESDAY
Raceland 58, Elliott County 36
RACELAND The host Lady Rams’ three seniors led the charge in their final regular-season home game.
Kierston Smith led all scorers with 21 points while grabbing six rebounds and passing out five assists, Chloe Collins chipped in 13 points and garnered nine rebounds, and Emma Picklesimer picked up a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Trailing 23-16 at halftime, Raceland blistered the nets in the second half to the tune of 71% on 17-for-24 shooting, including a 6-of-9 performance behind the line. During that half, Raceland dished out 13 assists on its 17 field goals while committing only three turnovers. The Lady Lions were led in scoring by Harley Locklear with 11 points. Maleigh McDaniel cleared the 1000 career point mark with a first-quarter 3-pointer.
ELLIOTT CO. 15 8 5 8 — 36
RACELAND 8 8 19 23 — 58
Elliott County (36) — Locklear 11, A. Adkins 8, McDaniel 5, K. Adkins 4, Ison 3, N. Sturgill 3, Howard 2, Whitt. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (McDaniel, N. Sturgill, A. Adkins). FT: 3-6. Fouls: 7.
Raceland (58) — Smith 21, Collins 13, Picklesimer 12, Maynard 4, Moore 3, Mackie 3, Hapney 2, Thomas, Broughton, Stacy, Gartin, Boggs, Lacks, Hackworth. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Smith 5, Collins 2, Moore). FT: 4-7. Fouls: 8.