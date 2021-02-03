VANCEBURG Visiting Russell opened up a 22-7 lead after one quarter and a 43-15 advantage at intermission en route to a 67-37 63rd District seeding victory at Lewis County on Wednesday night.
Aubrey Hill scored 19 points and Shaelyn Steele pitched in 10 for Russell (4-2, 3-0 district seeding).
Campbell Jachimczuk and Bella Quinn each dropped in nine points for the Lady Devils. Jachimczuk made three of Russell’s seven treys.
Sarah Paige Weddington, Alanna Puente, Cheyenne D’Souza and Jaisa Adams each scored six points to tie for high-scoring honors for the Lady Lions (4-1, 1-1 district seeding).
Russell’s victory was its 41st in a row against district competition, a streak that stretches to 2016.
RUSSELL 22 21 17 7 — 67
LEWIS CO. 7 8 9 13 — 37
Russell (67) — Jachimczuk 9, Hill 19, Steele 10, B. Quinn 9, Adkins 8, Sanders 6, Darnell 2, Atkins 2, Oborne 2, Maynard, Hester, Barfield, A. Quinn. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Jachimczuk 3, B. Quinn 2, Sanders 2). FT: 8-11. Fouls: 14.
Lewis County (37) — Johnson 5, Weddington 6, Puente 6, D’Souza 6, Campbell 5, Adams 6, Willis 3, Evans, Highfield. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Adams 2, Puente 2, Johnson, Campbell, Willis). FT: 6-10. Fouls: 8.
BOYS
Lewis County 74, Fleming County 50
VANCEBURG Logan Liles pitched in 32 points, connecting on six 3-pointers, to pace host Lewis County to a 74-50 victory over Fleming County on Wednesday night.
Trey Gerike chipped in 10 points for the Lions (5-5), who led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and added on to a 19-point halftime lead by outscoring the Panthers (2-5) 26-16 in the third frame.
Jayden Argo netted 16 points for Fleming County, which dropped a 20-plus-point decision to Lewis County for the second time in 12 days.
FLEMING CO. 9 7 16 18 — 50
LEWIS CO. 20 15 26 13 — 74
Fleming County (50) — Jolly 5, Lutz 4, Hickerson 4, Argo 16, Hargett 7, Moore 2, High 8, Dugan 4, Frye, Clark, Watkins. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Hickerson, Argo, Hargett, High). FT: 14-27. Fouls: 18.
Lewis County (74) — McCann 9, Thomas 3, Liles 32, Gerike 10, Spencer 6, Burriss 6, Noble 3, Jordan 5, Sizemore, Box, Collins. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Liles 6, Burriss 2, Jordan). FT: 9-18. Fouls: 23.