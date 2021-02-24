RUSSELL Russell celebrated its Senior Night in style with a 65-40 win over visiting Fleming County on Wednesday night.
The Lady Devils led after one quarter, 21-12, and held the Lady Panthers to 15 second-half points. Fleming County (2-10) managed just 36 total shot attempts.
Russell (8-4) placed three players in double figures. Shaelyn Steele posted a team-high 18 points. Seniors Kaeli Ross and Aubrey Hill collected 16 and 13 points, respectively.
Sidney Argo led all scorers with 20 points for the Lady Panthers.
Fleming County travels to Greenup County on Friday. The Lady Devils host Boyd County tonight.
FLEMING CO. 12 13 9 6 — 40
RUSSELL 21 17 11 16 — 65
Fleming County (40) — Donahue 3, Argo 20, Price, Jackson 1, Nelson 5, S. Price 7, M. Price, Jackson 4, Lewis, Kelly, Botkins, Hinton. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Donahue, Nelson) FT: 20-30. Fouls: 17.
Russell (65) — Maynard, Steele 18, Ross 16, Barfield 6, Hill 13, Sanders, B. Quinn 5, Adkins 4, Darnell 1, Hester 2, Atkins, A. Quinn, Oborne, Jachmiczuk. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Steele, Ross 2, B. Quinn, Adkins) FT: 14-19. Fouls: 23.