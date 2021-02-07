LOUISVILLE Visiting Russell lingered within three of Butler, ranked No. 6 in the state girls Associated Press poll, in the final seconds of the third quarter on Saturday evening.
The Bearettes got the ball to Tiarra East on the block. She got a bucket to close the third frame, and Butler was off.
The Bearettes outscored the Lady Devils 15-8 to secure a 57-45 win in the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout.
Shaelyn Steele scored 17 points to pace Russell (5-3), which outscored Butler 15-9 in the second frame to lead by one point at halftime.
East scored 18 points, Leslie Baxter dropped in 16 and Dynastee White pitched in 15 for the Bearettes (1-1). Baxter dropped in four 3-pointers.
Both teams were a perfect 7 for 7 at the foul line.
RUSSELL 11 15 11 8 -- 45
BUTLER 16 9 17 15 -- 57
Russell (45) -- Steele 17, Ross 2, Hill 8, Adkins 6, B. Quinn 3, Sanders 3, Atkins 1, Jachimczuk 5. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Adkins, B. Quinn, Sanders, Jachimczuk). FT: 7-7. Fouls: 11.
Butler (57) -- Baxter 16, East 18, White 15, Dozier 3, Harris 3, Shelburne 2, Satori, Haskins, Thomas, Haddaway. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Baxter 4). FT: 7-7. Fouls: 15.
Rose Hill Christian 43, St. Patrick 21
ASHLAND The host Lady Royals led 16-2 after one quarter and 28-6 at intermission en route to a dominant victory on Saturday afternoon.
Bellamee Sparks scored 14 points and collected 24 rebounds for Rose Hill (9-6). Her glass work was two caroms shy of the school record.
Baylee Trimble totaled 13 points, connecting on three 3-pointers, and Baylee Stephens netted 10 points.
Gabby Karle chipped in seven rebounds and seven steals to go along with six points.
Makenna Roush paced the Lady Saints (4-7) with seven points.
The teams are scheduled to meet again on March 9 in Maysville.
ST. PATRICK 2 4 11 4 -- 21
ROSE HILL 16 12 13 2 -- 43
St. Patrick (21) -- McKay 3, Roush 7, Riggs 2, Klee 2, Bauer 1, Hughes 6, Kimball, Arn, Reed. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (McKay). FT: 2-10. Fouls: 10.
Rose Hill Christian (43) -- Karle 6, B. Sparks 14, Stephens 10, Trimble 13, Newell, VanKeuren, Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Trimble 3, Karle 2). FT: 0-1. Fouls: 10.
BOYS
Frankfort 82, Fairview 43
WESTWOOD The visiting Panthers led 60-40 through three quarters and piled on with a 22-3 edge in the final frame in a Saturday matinee at George Cooke Memorial Gym.
Jackson Twombly scored 18 points, Caleb Hack netted 16 and Charles Ellis and Nathaniel O'Bryan each dropped in 14 for Frankfort (6-4). Hack converted four treys.
Jaxon Manning paced the Eagles (4-10) with 24 points.
FRANKFORT 18 20 22 22 -- 82
FAIRVIEW 13 12 15 3 -- 43
Frankfort (82) -- Hammond 4, Blackwell 3, Hack 16, Austin 6, Ellis 14, Twombly 18, Gwandi 2, O'Bryan 14, VanAtter 3, Walker 2, Sweasy, Fisher, Hancock. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Hack 4, Blackwell, Austin, VanAtter). FT: 13-16. Fouls: 16.
Fairview (43) -- Manning 24, Terry 2, Caldwell 3, Tucker 1, Muncy 2, Harper 4, Sparks 1, McDowell 6, Mitchell, Day, Adams, Mills. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Manning 2, McDowell 2). FT: 15-22. Fouls: 15.
FRIDAY
Russell 50, Menifee County 35
FRENCHBURG The visiting Lady Devils pulled away from a seven-point halftime advantage by outscoring the Ladycats 20-6 in the third frame on Friday night.
Aubrey Hill scored 14 points and Shaelyn Steele collected 12 for Russell.
Jaycee Gevedon paced Menifee County (3-3 after a 58-30 win over East Carter on Saturday) with 13 points. Kelsie Woodard produced 12 points.
RUSSELL 12 13 20 5 -- 50
MENIFEE CO. 5 13 6 11 -- 35
Russell (50) -- Hill 14, Steele 12, B. Quinn 3, Ross 8, Adkins 6, Sanders 2, Atkins 3, Jachimczuk 2, Maynard, Cameron, Darnell, Hester, A. Quinn, Oborne. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Ross 2, Steele, B. Quinn). FT: 8-15. Fouls: 19.
Menifee County (35) -- Eversole 4, Gevedon 13, M. Wells 6, Woodard 12, Parks, Jones, A. Wells, Hall. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Gevedon 2). FT: 11-19. Fouls: 14.