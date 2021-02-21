RUSSELL Russell clinched the top seed for the upcoming 63rd District Tournament with a 59-25 victory over visiting Lewis County on Sunday afternoon.
The Lady Devils built a 29-17 halftime lead over the Lady Lions before pulling away in the third frame, outscoring Lewis County, 23-3.
Kaeli Ross led all scorers with 22 points for Russell (6-4). Aubrey Hill netted 10 points. Bella Quinn, Ava Quinn and Campbell Jachimczuk each added six points.
Cheyenne D'Souza collected six points to lead the Lady Lions.
Both teams are back in action tonight. Lewis County (8-2) hosts Raceland. The Lady Devils travel to Ashland.
LEWIS CO. 5 12 3 5 — 25
RUSSELL 13 16 23 7 — 59
Lewis County (25) — Johnson 4, Weddington 4, Puente 5, D'Souza 6, Campbell 3, Adams, Evans 3, Willis, Highfield. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Puente, Campbell) FT: 5-10. Fouls: 5.
Russell (59) — Steele 4, B. Quinn 6, Adkins 4, Ross 22, Hill 10, Maynard , Sanders, Darnell, Hester, Atkins 1, A. Quinn 6, Oborne, Jachimczuk 6. 3-Pt: 9 (B. Quinn 2, Ross 5, Jachimczuk 2) FT: 2-7. Fouls: 15.
Paintsville 52, Betsy Layne 40
PAINTSVILLE Paintsville recorded its sixth consecutive win on Sunday and its second victory over Betsy Layne.
The Lady Tigers found some seperation in the middle quarters with a 25-13 scoring advantage over the Ladycats.
Paintsville (8-4) had two players place in double figures. Emilea Preece scored 17 points. Chloe Hannah followed right behind with 16.
Madi Meade, Katie Kidd and Sydney Newsome each collected 10 for Betsy Layne (6-10).
The Lady Tigers travel to Rose Hill tonight.
B. LAYNE 13 5 9 13 — 40
PAINTSVILLE 15 12 13 12 — 52
Betsy Layne (40) — Meade 10, Watkins 2, Akers 8, Boyette, Kidd, Newsome 10, Kidd 10. 3-Pt FG: 4 (Akers, Kidd, Newsome 2) FT: 4-5. Fouls: 20.
Paintsville (52) — Helton 6, Chirico, Maynard, Hyden 9, Mulcahy, Hannah 16, Curnette 4, Preece 17. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Helton, Hyden 3, Hannah, Preece 2) FT : 11-23. Fouls: 13.