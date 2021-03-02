ASHLAND Visiting Lawrence County got up nearly 20 in the third quarter on Rose Hill Christian on Tuesday night before the Lady Royals got going.
Rose Hill came charging back — enough to cause Lady Bulldogs coach Melinda Feltner to remark “that bunch plays their tails off” — but Lawrence County had enough to secure a 67-59 victory in Charles Stewart Gymnasium.
Kensley Feltner totaled 23 points despite battling foul trouble and Sophie Adkins dropped in 17 for the Lady Bulldogs (13-9).
Bellamee Sparks produced a game-high 25 points and 15 rebounds for Rose Hill (14-9). Gabby Karle added 19 points, eight rebounds and six dimes, and Baylee Trimble had nine points and 12 boards.
The game was scheduled at the metaphorical last minute, Feltner said, after both teams were forced to scrap games with Jenkins, which is working through COVID-19 issues. The Lady Royals were scheduled to host the Lady Cavaliers on Tuesday, and the Lady Bulldogs were to entertain Jenkins on Wednesday before those fell through.
LAWRENCE CO. 18 15 19 13 — 67
ROSE HILL 16 9 12 21 — 59
Lawrence County (67) — Feltner 23, Webb 3, Adkins 17, Ky. Ward 9, Ka. Ward 7, Hammond 1, Nelson 4, E. Artrip 2, Holt. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Adkins 2, Feltner, Webb). FT: 16-24. Fouls: 21.
Rose Hill Christian (59) — Karle 19, VanKeuren 6, B. Sparks 25, Trimble 9, Stephens, Wright, Newell. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Trimble 3, Karle). FT: 12-26. Fouls: 21.
Paintsville 66
Hazard 27
PAINTSVILLE Paintsville connected on 11 3-pointers in a victory over Hazard on Wednesday night.
The Lady Tigers led 35-12 at halftime and coasted to the win, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 17-4 in the final frame.
Emilea Preece tallied 21 points for Paintsville (12-6). Chloe Hannah added 15 points and Camryn Helton had 10.
Hazard (5-17) was led in scoring by Anna Huff who scored 15 points.
HAZARD 7 5 11 4 — 27
PAINTSVILLE 16 19 14 17 — 66
Hazard (27) — Danner, Combs 4, Harris 15, Huff, Couch 3, Caudill, Smith 2, Campbell, Olinger, Davidson, Stacy, Roberts. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Combs, Couch) FT: 7-12. Fouls: 6.
Paintsville (66) — Helton 10, Keeton, Chirico, Maynard 6, Hyden 5, Mulcahy, Hannah 15, Baldwin, Porter, Curnette 9, Preece 21, Tackett 2. 3-Pt FGs: 11 (Helton 2, Maynard, Hyden, Hannah, Curnette, Preece) FT: 3-5. Fouls: 10.