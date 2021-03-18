FRENCHBURG Menifee County overcame a six-point halftime decifit and posted 41 points in the second half to defeat Fleming County, 67-58, in the 61st District semfinals on Wednesday night.
Kelsie Woodward recorded 27 points to lead the Lady Cats. Eighth-grader Jaycee Gevedon hit six 3s and finished with 20 points.
Sidney Argo scored a team-high 25 points for Fleming County (4-16). Krishani Jackson pitched in 17 points.
Menifee County (11-8) moves on to meet Rowan County for the 61st District title today. Both teams will play in the 16th Region Tournament next week.
FLEMING CO. 15 17 13 13 — 58
MENIFEE CO. 12 14 21 20 — 67
Fleming County (58) — Argo 25, Jackson 17, Donahue, Lewis, Peck 7, Price, Nelson 5, Hinton 4, Watson, Kelly, Botkins. 2 (Jackson, Nelson) FT: 11-18 Fouls: 16.
Menifee County (67) — Woodard 27, Wells 4, Gevedon 20, Parks 1, Harris 3, Hall 5, Eversole, Jones, Baker 7. 3-Pt FGS: 8 (Woodard 6, Harris, Hall) FT: 19-26. Fouls: 14.
BOYS
57th District
Paintsville 57
Magoffin County 46
SALYERSVILLE Magoffin County stung Paintsville with a strong first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Hornets, 48-29, over the final three periods to advance in the 57th District Tournament on Wednesday night.
Magoffin County (12-12) bolted to a 17-9 lead out of the gate and scored just seven points in the second stanza. The Hornets received 19 points from Aden Barnett and 16 points from Isaiah Salyer.
Paintsville (11-8) had three players in double figures. Colby Fugate scored a team-high 19 points. Baron Ratliff tallied 17 points and Connor Fugate added 14.
The Tigers will face Johnson Central in Friday’s 57th District championship game.
PAINTSVILLE 9 13 18 17 — 57
MAGOFFIN CO. 17 7 12 10 — 46
Paintsville (57) — Tharp 3, Col. Fugate 19, Watts 4, Ratliff 17, Gibson, Castle, Crace, Con. Fugate 14, Ward, McDonald, Gibson, Kinner. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Ratliff 2, Con. Fugate 2) FT: 11-15. Fouls: 14.
Magoffin County (46) — Salyer 16, Barnett 19, G. Whitaker, Lafferty 8, Damron, Z. Whitaker 3, Bowling, Rudd, Mortimer, I. Prewitt, E. Prewitt. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Salyer 2, Barnett) FT: 11-17. Fouls: 14.