ASHLAND One night after dropping a run-rule rivalry decision to Boyd County, Ashland regrouped in a big way on Wednesday night.
The host Kittens led Lincoln County — according to MaxPreps the top-rated team in West Virginia — 5-3 through six innings.
The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but Ashland countered with one in the home half to force extras.
Lincoln County reeled off four more in the top of the eighth. The Kittens tallied twice but no more, finally falling, 10-8.
Alauna Troxler paced the Ashland offense with two hits, two runs and three runs batted in. She supplied a home run.
Jenna DeLaney and Aubrey McCreary came up with two base knocks apiece for the Kittens (7-12).
Maci Lunsford had two hits and drove in three runs for Lincoln County. Josie Bird added three hits and Meghan Stump contributed two.
Becca Pennington compiled two RBIs, and Allison Ramey and Ryleigh Shull recorded two runs apiece.
Stump got the win in relief of Shull. Stump allowed nine hits and six earned runs over four frames, with six punchouts and a walk.
Jada Erwin went the distance and took the decision for Ashland. She fanned eight Panthers and walked three. Of the 10 runs Erwin allowed, five were earned.
LINCOLN CO. 210 000 34 — 10 12 0
ASHLAND 000 032 12 — 8 10 3
Shull, Stump (5) and Bird; Erwin and Duckwyler. W — Stump. L — Erwin. 2B — Shaffer (LC), Bird (LC), Stump (LC). 3B — Duckwyler (A). HR — Troxler (A).