WESTWOOD Visiting Ashland pitched shutouts in the first and fourth quarters and led 23-0 after one frame in a 57-7 victory over Fairview on Sunday afternoon at George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium.
Aryanna Gulley and Ella Sellars each scored 12 points to pace the Kittens (14-3). Kenleigh Woods dropped in 11.
Kiera Loving led the Eagles (7-13) with four points.
The game did not count toward 64th District seeding. That is already completed, with top-seeded Ashland and No. 4 Fairview set to meet in the first round of the district tournament later this month.
ASHLAND 23 9 17 8 — 57
FAIRVIEW 0 5 2 0 — 7
Ashland (57) — Martin 6, Sellars 12, Woods 11, C. Wallenfelsz 5, L. Wallenfelsz 6, Thomas 2, A. Gulley 12, Black 3, Duckwiler. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (L. Wallenfelsz 2, C. Wallenfelsz, Sellars). FT: 7-12. Fouls: 5.
Fairview (7) — K. Loving 4, Wallace 3, Worthington, Newton, Stidham, Mi. Caskey, M. Loving, Mc. Caskey, Newman, Ruley, Meade. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Wallace). FT: 0-2. Fouls: 9.
Paintsville 47, Johnson Central 41
PAINTSVILLE The host Golden Eagles jumped out to a four-point lead through one quarter on Saturday afternoon at Paul R. Setser Fieldhouse. The Tigers made up for it by outscoring Johnson Central 23-11 on their way to claiming the No. 2 seed — and with it a rematch — in the 57th District Tournament.
Camryn Helton, Kali Mulcahy and Emilea Preece each scored 12 points for Paintsville (14-8, 4-2 district seeding). Mulcahy connected on four 3-pointers.
Kaylyn McKenzie dropped in 17 points to pace the Golden Eagles (5-13, 2-3 district seeding). She drained five treys.
The Tigers completed a sweep of the regular season series with their cross-town nemesis, having beaten Johnson Central 45-35 on Jan. 14. They’ll meet once more in the first round of the district tournament, as Paintsville clinched the No. 2 seed and Johnson Central fell to the third seed based on Saturday’s result.
The Golden Eagles had won seven straight against Paintsville coming into the season.
PAINTSVILLE 9 23 4 11 — 47
J. CENTRAL 13 11 4 13 — 41
Paintsville (47) — Helton 12, Kinner 7, Hyden 2, Mulcahy 12, Baldwin 2, Preece 12, Howard. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Mulcahy 4, Helton 2, Preece). FT: 16-25. Fouls: 19.
Johnson Central (41) — C. Blair 5, T. McKenzie 7, K. McKenzie 17, Thacker 1, Younce 4, Burchett 7, Vannoy, Wright, Cantrell. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (K. McKenzie 5, C. Blair, T. McKenzie). FT: 8-16. Fouls: 22.