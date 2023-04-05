MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Ashland scored four runs in its final at-bat to claim a win in the Kittens’ opening game of their spring break trip.
Cardinal O’Hara took a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning after plated a run in the fifth. Ashland found plenty of offense in the final frame for a 6-3 victory over the Lions on Monday at the Cal Ripken Experience.
Addi Laine picked up the win in her relief appearance. She struck out eight and gave up just one hit in over four innings of work.
Jenna Delaney and Jada Erwin both had two hits. Erwin belted a triple and drove in three runs. Erin Patrick added an RBI.
In the second game of the day, the Kittens did not find the same late-game magic against Highlands. The Bluebirds built a six-run advantage behind the pitching of Kennedy Baioni.
He had eight strikeouts and gave up one earned run in the circle. Carley Cramer was 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs for Highlands.
Ashland managed three hits against the Bluebirds. Katie Samuel grabbed one of them with a double and she knocked in a run. Maddie Kersey also supplied an RBI.
Boyd County went 1-2 during its first two days in Myrtle Beach. The Lions dropped a 4-0 result to Moore Catholic from New York.
On Tuesday, Letcher County Central defeated the Lions, 5-3, but Boyd County rebounded to defeat another team from New York, Saugerties, 10-5.
Elyn Simpkins pitched six strong innings against Saugerties to take the decision in the circle. She allowed four hits and struck out six batters.
Kyli Kouns posted a pair of doubles. Savanna Henderson, Jaycie Goad and Katylin Justice each had a two-bagger. Henderson totaled four RBIs. Makenna Mulhearn added two more runs batted in.
Emily Shivel, Sara Bays and Goad each collected two hits against Letcher County Central. Shivel had three RBIs. Goad recorded a triple and Bays blasted a double.
ASHLAND 101 000 4 — 6 6 2
C. O’HARA 002 010 0 — 3 3 3
Erwin, Laine (3) and Patrick; Sissons, Jones (5) and Dill. W—Laine. L—Jones. 2B—Press (CO). 3B—Erwin (A).
ASHLAND 000 100 1 — 2 3 2
HIGHLANDS 003 220 X — 7 8 0
Erwin, Laine (5) and Patrick; Baioni, Dixon (6) and Barth. W—Baioni. L—Erwin. 2B—Samuel (A). HR—Cramer (H).
BASEBALL
Canisius, New York 5
Raceland 2
Raceland 13
Normandy, Ohio 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Raceland quickly found its winning ways at the Tampa Bay Spring Training event on Tuesday.
The Rams fell to Canisius, out of Buffalo, New York, in its first spring-break game, but won the battle with Normandy in a mercy-rule victory.
Raceland attacked the strike zone against the Invaders to score five runs in the first inning and added six more in the third frame to take a commanding lead.
Clay Coldiron was the winning pitcher for the Rams. He worked five innings and struck out four. Parker Ison was 4 for 4 at the dish, scored three times and knocked in a run.
Jeremy Kerns and Eli Lynd had three RBIs apiece. Colt Wheatley drove in three. Brayden Webb added two hits. Conner Hughes and Lynd amassed doubles.
Raceland couldn’t overcome the complete-game performance from Canisius’s Joe Cheman. He collected seven punchouts. Gio Amodeo had three hits and sent a run home.
The Rams had five different players supply one hit. Hughes recorded a triple. Ison, Kerns, Webb and Wheatley reached base with a hit.
CANISIUS 021 020 0 — 5 6 0
RACELAND 002 000 0 — 2 5 1
Cheman and McCarty; Shore, Wheatley (5), Hughes (6), Fannin (7) and Lynd, Kerns. W—Cheman. L—Shore. 3B—Jones (C), Hughes (R).
NORMANDY 100 110 — 3 6 1
RACELAND 506 101 — 13 12 0
VanSickle, Vargo (3), Gray (4) and Forgach; Coldiron, Ison (6) and Kerns. W—Coldiron. L—VanSickle. 2B—Rabatin (N), Hughes (R), Lynd (R).