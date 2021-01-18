ASHLAND If Ashland's shooting wasn't as sharp early on Monday night against Morgan County's zone defense as it might have hoped, the Kittens had a simple solution.
"We said, 'Keep cranking them up. Keep cranking them up,'" Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. "And these girls don't get down."
The Kittens obliged, to the tune of 12 triples in a 75-53 victory over the Lady Cougars in Anderson Gym.
Lindsay Wallenfelsz connected on five 3-pointers off the bench for 15 points. Syndey Cullop also had 15 points as part of a triple-double -- with 11 rebounds and 10 assists -- and Khia Robinson scored 13 points and Ella Sellars dropped in 12.
Cullop and Robinson each had three treys.
"Very, very happy," Bradley said. "We struggled a little bit finishing shots inside, but I thought against the zone offensively, we were very patient."
Jordan Rakes was one point shy of giving Ashland (4-1) five players in double figures. Rakes did contribute defensively and on the glass, Bradley noted.
"We talked before the game (about how) we don't have a big superstar to go get 30, so it's our goal every game to try to get five in double figures," Bradley said, "and we were one point away from it tonight."
Morgan County (4-4) was one point shy of getting four players in double figures in its own right. Aspen Ferguson hit five 3-pointers to total 15 points. Autumn Ross scored 12 points, Jenna Hampton added 11 and McKenna Smith produced nine.
"I put (Ashland) on the schedule to push us, to have some athleticism against us," Lady Cougars coach Derrik Young said. "I knew it was gonna be a tough match. I like the way my team fought. I'm really happy with how my kids handled the pressure in front of them with that many athletes.
"I felt like Ashland shot extremely well in the first half. ... I think we take more positive away from it than we do negative, to be honest with you. We shot the ball decent, but all in all, I'm pretty proud of them."
MORGAN CO. 15 6 20 12 -- 53
ASHLAND 24 15 16 20 -- 75
Morgan County (53) -- Ross 12, J. Hampton 11, Ferguson 15, E. Adkins 3, M. Adkins 3, Smith 9, Hammonds, G. Hampton, Pelfry. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Ferguson 5, Ross 2, M. Adkins). FT: 9-16. Fouls: 11.
Ashland (75) -- Cullop 15, Rakes 9, Woods 5, Sellars 12, Robinson 13, L. Wallenfelsz 15, Latherow 6, Rogers, S. Stevens, M. Stevens. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (L. Wallenfelsz 5, Cullop 3, Robinson 3, Woods). FT: 9-12. Fouls: 12.
Rose Hill Christian 45, Sciotoville Community 42
SCIOTOVILLE Three Lady Royals recorded double-doubles as Rose Hill prevailed on the road on Monday night.
Gabby Karle scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with six assists, and Jewelia VanKeuren and Baylee Trimble contributed 11 points and 10 boards apiece for the Lady Royals (5-3), who again won despite having just five players available.
Karle scored six of the Lady Royals' seven points in the fourth quarter as Rose Hill preserved a 38-33 lead through three frames to win its third straight outing.
Grace Smith scored 13 points and Mia Caldwell dropped in 12 for the Lady Tartans (1-8).
The teams are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 1 in Ashland.
ROSE HILL 13 9 16 7 -- 45
SCIOTOVILLE 4 18 11 9 -- 42
Rose Hill Christian (45) -- Karle 17, Trimble 11, VanKeuren 11, Stephens 6, Newell. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Trimble 2, Karle, VanKeuren). FT: 3-8. Fouls: 15.
Sciotoville Community (42) -- Johnson 2, F. Smith 8, G. Smith 13, Conley 7, Caldwell 12, Dingess, Pelfrey, Robinson. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (G. Smith, Conley). FT: 2-6. Fouls: 9.
Paintsville 61, Betsy Layne 45
STANVILLE The visiting Lady Tigers connected on 12 3-pointers on Monday night and outscored the Ladycats at every quarter stop.
Ava Hyden and Leandra Curnutte each hit four 3s and Chloe Hannah dropped in three. Hannah scored 16 points, Curnutte added 15 and Hyden totaled 14 for Paintsville (3-4).
Kimberly Akers scored 15 points and Madilyn Meade delivered 12 for Betsy Layne (1-4).
The two teams are slated to meet again Feb. 2 at Paintsville.
PAINTSVILLE 14 14 13 20 -- 61
B. LAYNE 11 10 8 16 -- 45
Paintsville (61) -- Helton 5, Keeton 2, Chirico 2, Hyden 14, Hannah 16, Curnutte 15, Preece 7. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Hyden 4, Curnutte 4, Hannah 3, Helton). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 18.
Betsy Layne (45) -- Watkins 1, Meade 12, Boyette 3, S. Kidd 2, Newsome 2, K. Kidd 8, Akers 15, Martin 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Meade 2, Boyette, Akers). FT: 7-18. Fouls: 14.