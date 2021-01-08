ASHLAND Host Ashland overwhelmed Greenup County, 65-30, in Anderson Gym on Friday night to improve its record to 2-1.
Carley Cullop scored 19 points, sinking five of six 3-point attempts, to pace the Kittens. Khia Robinson dropped in 16 points and Ella Sellars added 10 points, along with a team-high seven rebounds.
Emily Maynard led the Lady Musketeers (0-2) with 14 points.
GREENUP CO. 3 10 10 7 — 30
ASHLAND 16 20 17 12 — 65
Greenup County (30) — Hall 7, Frazier 3, Maynard 14, Taylor 1, Shaffer 2, Spencer 3, Ratcliff, Gannon. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Maynard, Spencer). FT: 9-20. Fouls: 8.
Ashland (65) — Cullop 19, Sellars 10, Robinson 16, Rakes 7, Woods 7, C. Wallenfelsz 4, S. Stevens 2, Conway, Rogers, Dougans, M. Stevens. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Cullop 5, Rakes, Woods, Robinson). FT: 7-10. Fouls: 15.
Rose Hill Christian 61, Bath Co. 58
ASHLAND The Lady Royals began the week with their first region victory in 10 years. They ended it with their second.
Baylee Trimble pitched in 20 points, Delaynee Sparks netted 18 and Gabby Karle dropped in 11 for Rose Hill (2-1) on Friday night.
The Lady Cats are 0-2.
Bath County had won eight straight against the Lady Royals, most recently beating them in the quarterfinals of last season's 16th Region All "A" Classic, 62-36.
"Not tonight, not anymore," Rose Hill coach Nick Karle said. "It's amazing the heart these girls displayed tonight. My staff and I personally wrapped three of our girls' ankles before the game who had hurt them last night. They were swollen, black and blue, yet they knew they had to fight through it.
"We managed to do just enough again. The Lord has truly blessed us for all the hard work we have done since the first week of June. I keep telling the girls, enjoy the ride."
Rose Hill Christian (61) — Karle 11, VanKeuren 7, B. Sparks 4, D. Sparks 18, Stephens 1, Trimble 20.