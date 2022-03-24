MOREHEAD Down 5-1 after one inning on Thursday night, Ashland was just getting warmed up.
The visiting Kittens hung crooked numbers in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Rowan County came back with five runs in its final two at-bats, but couldn’t catch up as Ashland won, 17-12, in wild fashion.
Alauna Troxler went 4 for 5, drove in three runs, homered, doubled twice and tallied two runs for the Kittens (3-0), who have scored 47 runs in 16 offensive innings on the year.
Jada Erwin was 3 for 5 and Erin Patrick and Addie Laine produced two hits apiece. Patrick tripled and knocked in three runs.
Jenna Delaney registered four runs. Katie Samuel went deep and scored two runs. Laine, Ashley Ingram, Brookelyn Duckwyler and Aubrey McCreary tallied twice each.
Baleigh Caskey homered and knocked in four runs for the Vikings (5-2), who own 82 runs in seven games.
Malana Hamm, Macie Pennington and Emily Hacker each had two hits. Haven Ford, Hailey Middleton and Hacker drove in two runs apiece.
Ford scored three runs. Hamm, Hacker and Katie Chandler tallied two each.
ASHLAND 130 235 3 — 17 13 3
ROWAN CO. 510 103 2 — 12 10 8
Erwin and Patrick; Perkins, Lambert (6) and Pennington. W — Erwin. L — Perkins. 2B — Troxler 2 (A), Patrick (A), Ford (RC). 3B — Patrick (A), Lambert (RC). HR — Troxler (A), Samuel (A), B. Caskey (RC).