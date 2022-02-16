MOUNT STERLING Ashland was determined to win the rematch against Montgomery County on Tuesday night.
The Kittens fell short when they faced the Indians at their Gateway Holiday Classic on Dec. 30.
Ashland faced an early deficit that carried into the third quarter. The Kittens came back from seven down in the stanza and Casey Wallenfelsz hit one of her four 3s to tie the contest in the final frame. Kenleigh Woods and Mikayla Martin hit four consecutive free throws to seal the 62-58 victory.
Ashland (18-4) placed four players on double figures. Martin led the way with 16 points. Woods followed with 15 points. Wallenfelsz netted 12 points and Ella Sellars added 10.
Montgomery County (18-10) received 26 points from Hayden Barrier. Shaelyn Harris tallied 12 points and Savannah Parker had 11.
ASHLAND 13 14 15 20 — 62
MONT. CO. 18 15 18 13 — 58
Ashland (62) — Woods 15, Sellars 10, C. Wallenfelsz 12, Martin 16, J. Gulley 5, Robinson 4. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Woods, Sellars, Casey Wallenfelsz 4) FT: 13-18. Fouls: 14.
Montgomery County (58) — Dillon 7, Oney 3, Barrier 26, Harris 12, Parker 11. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Dillon, Barrier 3) FT: 13-20. Fouls: 13.