LLOYD Greenup County came into Thursday night’s home game with Ashland riding its best start this millennium.
But the Kittens continued the trend in the series — winning big, 68-29, at the Greenhouse.
Ashland got five players in double figures, led by Kenleigh Woods’s 15 points. Ella Sellars dropped in 14, Lindsay Wallenfelsz netted 12 — all on four 3-pointers — and Mikayla Martin dropped in 12. Jaidyn Gulley came up with 10.
The Kittens (2-0) outscored Greenup County (3-1) 29-6 in the third quarter to blow open a game they led 30-15 at intermission.
Ashland forced 27 turnovers and committed eight.
Rachel Bush scored 18 points for the Musketeers — 62% of her team’s total. She was 7 for 7 at the foul line.
ASHLAND 11 19 29 9 — 68
GREENUP CO. 2 13 6 8 — 29
Ashland (68) — Martin 12, Sellars 14, Gulley 10, L. Wallenfelsz 12, Woods 15, Robinson 5, C. Wallenfelsz, Thomas. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (L. Wallenfelsz 4, Sellars 2, Woods, Robinson). FT: 6-11. Fouls: 14.
Greenup County (29) — Frazier 1, Gammon 3, Bush 18, Maynard 3, Taylor 2, Spencer 2, Shaffer. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Gammon, Bush). FT: 9-14. Fouls: 8.
Paintsville 61, East Ridge 28
LICK CREEK The visiting Tigers, leading 27-12 at halftime, outscored the Warriors 24-10 in the third quarter to run away with it.
Leandra Curnutte scored 21 points, connecting on five 3-pointers and four before halftime, to pace Paintsville (2-1). Emilea Preece dropped in 20, including 13 of them after intermission.
Camryn Helton chipped in 10 points for the Tigers.
Ava Hyden had 12 rebounds and Preece pried away 11 for a double-double. She also had four blocks. Kylie Kinner cleaned the glass nine times.
Leah Wells led East Ridge (0-4) with 16 points. Sylvia Ratliff produced eight.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Jan. 27 in Paintsville.
PAINTSVILLE 13 14 24 10 — 61
E. RIDGE 3 9 10 6 — 28
Paintsville (61) — Helton 10, Kinner 5, Mulcahy 3, Curnutte 21, Preece 20, Howard 2, Maynard, Hyden, Skaggs. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Curnutte 5, Helton, Mulcahy, Preece). FT: 5-9. Fouls: 8.
East Ridge (28) — Wells 16, Sawyer 2, Ratliff 8, S. Ramsey 2, Mann, Bentley, Tracker. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Wells 2, Ratliff 2). FT: 4-6. Fouls: 8.