DANVILLE Ashland took home two wins from the Tylar Missbach Memorial Showcase at Centre College on Saturday, beating Franklin County, 12-3, before knocking off No. 22 Pendleton County, 6-1.
In the Kittens’ first game of the day against the Lady Flyers, Lauren Spears went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, Camryn Cassidy was 3 for 4 in the leadoff slot and Kaythan Baer, Erin Patrick, Taylor Hamilton and Jada Erwin each had two hits. Patrick drove in two runs for Ashland, which recorded 18 hits.
Erwin went the distance in the circle, scattering seven Franklin County hits and three runs — none earned. She struck out seven batters and walked four.
The Kittens broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the fifth inning and added five more runs over the final two frames.
Peyton Sutton took the decision for the Lady Flyers, who dropped to 7-12 with a 3-1 loss to Bath County later Saturday. Baylee Spickard had two hits for Franklin County.
In Ashland’s second game of the day, the Kittens pulled away from a one-run lead by tallying four times in the bottom of the fifth.
Spears and Patrick each had two hits for Ashland (9-8). Both of Patrick’s were doubles. Patrick and Kendall Hillard each drove in two runs
Kenzi Robinson threw a complete game, allowing one run on seven hits. She struck out eight LadyCats and walked none.
Kayley Bruener got the decision for Pendleton County (14-8). She also went 2 for 3.
The Kittens have won four of their last five games.
ASHLAND 120 042 3 — 12 18 2
FRANKLIN CO. 003 000 0 — 3 7 4
Erwin and Spears; Sutton, Fox (4), Dawson (7) and Warner. W — Erwin. L — Sutton. 2B — Hamilton (A), Patrick (A).
PENDLETON CO. 100 000 0 — 1 7 2
ASHLAND 200 040 X — 6 7 2
Bruener, Himes (6) and Musk, Anderson, Prater; Robinson and Spears. W — Robinson. L — Bruener. 2B — Carlisle (PC), Bruener (PC), Patrick 2 (A), Spears (A).
BASEBALL
Rams sweep Cougars
INDEX Visiting Raceland ran its record to 18-4 on Saturday with a pair of 15-0 three-inning run-rule victories over Morgan County.
In the first game, the Rams totaled 10 runs in the top of the first inning and kept on going. Jake Heighton, Chase Thornsberry, Michael Meade and Kirk Pence had two hits apiece. Heighton tripled and drove in five runs. Colton Holman and Thornsberry each knocked in two.
Kadin Shore got the win on the mound, fanning eight Cougars and walking one. He allowed one hit — to Jared Potter, who was Morgan County’s pitcher of record.
In the second outing, Conner Hughes and Michael Meade each drove in four runs and had two hits to pace Raceland. Heighton and Holden Topping chipped in two RBIs apiece.
Rams starter Clay Coldiron went one inning and was credited with the win. Drew Lindon took the decision for Morgan County (7-18), which has dropped its last 13 games, including five straight by the run rule.
Andrew Patrick doubled for the Cougars.
RACELAND (10)41 — 15 11 0
MORGAN CO. 000 — 0 1 3
Shore and Thornsberry; Potter and Salyer. W — Shore. L — Potter. 2B — Meade (R), Pence (R). 3B — Heighton (R).
RACELAND 564 — 15 9 0
MORGAN CO. 000 — 0 2 5
Coldiron, Meade (2), Pullin (3) and Topping; Lindon, Hampton (3) and O’Quinn. W — Coldiron. L — Lindon. 2B — Heighton (R), Patrick (MC).
Musketeers split pair in FCIT
LEXINGTON Greenup County bounced back from a 6-2 loss to 15th-ranked Lafayette on Saturday afternoon to knock off Eastern, 5-1, in the Fayette County Invitational Tournament.
The Musketeers busted out for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Eagles. Seventh-grader Bradley Adkins and Dakota Tuel each drove in two runs for Greenup County (11-11), which won for the fifth time in six outings.
Carson Wireman went the distance, allowing a run on four hits. He had 10 strikeouts and zero walks.
Hunter Searcy drove in the only run for Eastern (13-9).
Earlier Saturday, the Generals scored in four of the first five frames to take control and Lafayette’s Burkley Bounds and Ben Prather combined to limit the Musketeers to three hits.
Brock Kitchen and Jonah Gibson each drove in a run for Greenup County. Wireman and Kitchen scored a run apiece.
Cameron Carroll took the loss, compiling a six-inning complete game.
Graham Wilson went 3 for 3 for Lafayette (20-5). Prather, Carter Owens and Landon Brown each had two hits. Brown drove in two runs.
Bounds went 5 1-3 innings to get the win for the Generals. He had two walks and two strikeouts and allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits.
GREENUP CO. 010 001 0 — 2 3 2
LAFAYETTE 122 010 X — 6 12 2
Carroll and Adkins; Bounds, Prather (6) and Jenkins. W — Bounds. L — Carroll. 2B — Cowen (L), Owens (L).
EASTERN 000 000 1 — 1 4 4
GREENUP CO. 040 010 X — 5 5 1
Stern and Koch; Wireman and Adkins. W — Wireman. L — Stern. 2B — Koch (E).