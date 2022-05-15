ASHLAND Ashland entered the final day of the regular season on an eight-game skid.
The Kittens rectified it with two victories on Saturday -- a 7-3 defeat of Raceland, followed by a 5-4 walk-off victory over Pikeville.
Erin Patrick had three hits and Jenna DeLaney chipped in two for host Ashland in the opener against the Rams. DeLaney also drove in two runs, as did Alauna Troxler. Ashley Ingram scored two runs. Troxler hit a home run.
Katie Samuel went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs -- one earned -- on four hits. She walked two Rams and fanned one.
Kali Vance went deep for Raceland, which led 3-2 through four and a half innings before the Kittens scored the final five runs.
Makenzie Bradley started and took the loss for the Rams, who beat Pikeville, 1-0, later Saturday to finish the regular season 12-17.
RACELAND 020 010 0 -- 3 4 3
ASHLAND 020 032 X -- 7 10 4
Bradley, Grubb (6) and Vance; Samuel and Patrick. W -- Samuel. L -- Bradley. HR -- Vance (R), Troxler (A).
Ashland 5, Pikeville 4
ASHLAND The Kittens lost a two-run lead when the Panthers tallied twice in the top of the sixth inning. Ashland got the winning run back, though, on a walk-off Pikeville error in the home half of the seventh.
Jenna DeLaney, Erin Patrick and Jada Erwin had two hits apiece for the Kittens (9-18). DeLaney homered and drove in two runs.
Erwin got the victory, scattering 10 hits and allowing four runs -- three earned. She struck out four and walked three.
Emily Ford and Shana Ray each had two hits for Pikeville (17-11). Ford knocked in two runs. She also took the decision, working 4 1-3 innings in relief.
PIKEVILLE 000 022 0 -- 4 10 2
ASHLAND 001 120 1 -- 5 9 3
Akers, Ford (3) and Jones; Erwin and Duckwyler. W -- Erwin. L -- Ford. 2B -- Ford (P), Troxler (A), McCreary (A). HR -- J. DeLaney (A).
BASEBALL
Rose Hill 12, Jackson City 7
ASHLAND The host Royals came back from a 5-2 deficit through two and a half frames by outscoring the Tigers 10-2 the rest of the way to win their regular-season finale on Saturday in Central Park.
Brennan Stephens and Christian Blevins each produced three hits for Rose Hill (11-9), which with the win ensured its first winning record since at least 2003. Luke Pennington and Dylan Ison each added two base knocks.
Blevins and Allan Boss drove in two runs apiece. Blevins scored three runs and Pennington tallied twice.
Blevins got the victory on the hill, allowing seven runs -- four earned -- over six frames. His line: 10 hits, two walks, eight strikeouts. Ison followed with a scoreless, hitless seventh.
Edgar Sandlin, Bentley Tincher and Braxten Jett each had two hits for Jackson City (6-18-1). Gavin Ritchie scored two runs.
Danny Kayatin took the loss for the Tigers. He had six punchouts and two walks in 3 2-3 frames.
JACKSON CITY 032 002 0 -- 7 10 5
ROSE HILL 021 414 X -- 12 14 2
Kayatin, Ritchie (4) and Smith; Blevins, Ison (7) and L. Pennington. W -- Blevins. L -- Kayatin. 2B -- Blevins (RHC). 3B -- Tyler (RHC), C. Pennington (RHC).