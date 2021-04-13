ASHLAND Host Ashland rattled off five runs and chased Spring Valley's starting pitcher in the home half of the first inning on Monday en route to a 6-0 victory.
Camryn Cassidy, Lauren Spears, Kenzi Robinson and Kendall Hillard each had two of the Kittens' nine hits. Taylor Craft drove in two runs for Ashland (3-3).
Robinson went the distance in the circle and allowed no runs on three hits and one walk. She fanned nine Lady Wolves.
Kelsey Huffman had two hits for Spring Valley. Brooklyn Osburn took the decision, lasting two-thirds of an inning. She allowed five runs -- two earned.
S. VALLEY 000 000 0 -- 0 3 1
ASHLAND 500 001 X -- 6 9 2
Osburn, Pitts (1) and Townsend; Robinson and Spears. W -- Robinson. L -- Osburn. 2B -- Huffman (SV), Hillard (A), Spears (A).
Boyd County 18, Wayne (West Virginia) 3
WAYNE, W.Va. The visiting Lady Lions racked up 10 runs on 10 hits in the second inning, then tallied eight more times in the fourth on Monday, to continue their run-racking stretch.
Emma Borders went 4 for 4, doubled and homered to lead Boyd County (7-1), which is averaging 15.8 runs per game during a five-game winning streak.
Tori Badgett, Jacie Goad, Megan Castle, Haylee Thornsberry and Kylie Peterman produced two hits apiece for the Lady Lions. Borders, Peterman and Thornsberry each drove in three runs.
Badgett, Alex Blanton, Sara Bays and Emily Shivel knocked in two runs apiece.
Bays went the four-inning run-rule-shortened distance. She yielded three runs on five hits, with four punchouts and no walks.
Gracie Bloss took the decision for the Lady Pioneers.
The teams meet again Thursday in Cannonsburg.
BOYD CO. 0(10)0 8 -- 18 17 1
WAYNE 002 1 -- 3 4 3
Bays and Peterman; Bloss and Plybon. W -- Bays. L -- Bloss. 2B -- Goad (BC), Borders (BC), Thornsberry (BC), Spurlock (W). 3B -- Shivel (BC). HR -- Borders (BC).
BASEBALL
Huntington High 4, Greenup County 2
LLOYD The host Musketeers carried a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning on Monday before surrendering four runs to the Highlanders in that frame.
Austin O'Malley was 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for Huntington High. That backed Gabriel Carter's victorious performance on the hill in relief. He allowed no runs on two hits, with two walks and three strikeouts, in the final four innings.
Matthew Boggs drove in two runs for Greenup County (4-4). Cohen Underwood took the decision. He allowed no runs through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth, in which he did not record an out before being lifted for Brock Kitchen.
HUNTINGTON 000 004 0 -- 4 7 1
GREENUP CO. 000 200 0 -- 2 4 3
McGinnis, Carter (4) and Gaul; Underwood, Kitchen (6) and Bays. W -- Carter. L -- Underwood. 2B -- O'Malley (H), Clarkson (GC).