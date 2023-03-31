COAL GROVE Addi Laine allowed only five hits in the circle for Ashland and it was more than enough to sting Coal Grove on Thursday night.
Layne added five strikeouts and Jenna Delaney collected two RBIs in the Kittens’ 6-0 shutout victory over the Hornets.
Grace Delaney and Erin Patrick each knocked in run and Alauna Troxler produced a double.
Ashland (2-7) finished strong with two runs in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh.
Shay Collins had two hits for Coal Grove (1-4).
ASHLAND 001 020 3 — 6 6 0
C. GROVE 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Laine and Patrick; Deeds and Black. W—Layne. L—Deeds. 2B—Troxler (A).
BASEBALL
Raceland 7
Buffalo, West Virginia 4
RACELAND Raceland bested visiting Buffalo, West Virginia, on Thursday night after scoring a pair of runs in each of its final two at-bats.
The Rams used a quintet of pitchers that started with Kadin Shore. He struck out three in two innings. Parker Ison, Cole Wheatley, Clay Coldiron and Conner Hughes combined for seven more punchouts against the Bison.
Hughes and Coldiron added doubles and each had an RBI.
Raceland (9-1) had balanced production with seven different players each contributing a hit.
BUFFALO 000 020 2 — 4 6 5
RACELAND 012 022 X — 7 7 2
Pitchford, Panaro (5) and Wilfong; Shore, Ison (3), Wheatley (4), Coldiron (5), Hughes (7). W—Wheatley. L—Pitchford. 2B—Hughes (R), Coldiron (R).