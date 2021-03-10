ASHLAND Ashland’s Casey Wallenfelsz connected on two free throws with four seconds left in regulation to send the Kittens’ game with Huntington St. Joe into overtime.
The Irish found a way to prevail in the extra session. Amya Damron hit from the charity stripe with 1.5 seconds remaining to give Huntington St. Joe at 51-50 win on Wednesday night.
Damron lead the Irish with 28 points. Makayla Smith added 12 points.
Ashland (13-8) was just 4 of 26 from behind the arc. The Kittens received 17 points from Ella Sellars. Carley Cullop tallied 14 points.
Ashland will face Rose Hill in the 64th District semifinals on Tuesday at Boyd County Middle School.
HUNT. ST. JOE 12 15 10 9 5 — 51
ASHLAND 13 14 13 6 4 — 50
Hunt. St. Joe (51) — L. Smith 5, Damron 28, George 1, Preservati 5, Ransbottom, M. Smith 12, Lee. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (L. Smith, Damron, Preservati) FT: 8-17. Fouls: 11.
Ashland (50) — Cullop 14, Woods 8, Sellars 17, C. Wallenfelsz 5, Robinson, L. Wallenfelsz 6. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Cullop 2, L. Wallenfelsz) FT: 6-14. Fouls: 15.
TUESDAY
ASHLAND 73
E. CARTER 45
ASHLAND Ella Sellars tallied a game-high 22 points in Ashland’s victory over East Carter on Tuesday night.
The Kittens opened up 43-25 advantage at halftime after outscoring the Lady Raiders, 19-9, in the second quarter.
Kenleigh Woods posted 19 points for Ashland (13-7). Lindsay Wallenfelsz hit three 3s and finished with 14 points.
East Carter (5-9) was led Alyssa Stickler and Jaelyn Steele with 11 points each. Steele also splashed three triples.
E. CARTER 16 9 14 6 — 45
ASHLAND 24 19 15 15 — 73
East Carter (45) — M. Waggoner 6, Stickler 11, Swanagan 3, Greene 2, Tussey 4, Moore, Marcum, Bush, Steele 11, Rutledge, Hall 6, Adams, J. Waggoner 2. 3-Pt FG: 5 (Stickler, Swanagan, Steele 3) FT: 6-10. Fouls: 14.
Ashland (73) — Cullop 8, Woods 19, Sellars 22, C. Wallenfelsz 5, Robinson 7, L. Wallenfelsz 14, S. Stevens 3, Rogers, M. Stevens, Dougans. 3-Pt FG: 8 (Cullop, C. Wallenfelsz, Robinson, L. Wallenfelsz 3, S. Stevens) FT: 9-14. Fouls: 10.
BOYS
Fleming County 67
Fairview 58
FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County placed three players in double figures and prevailed over visiting Fairview on Wednesday night.
The Panthers ended the first quarter with a 13-5 lead and doubled the Eagles score by halftime.
Adam Hargett led Fleming County (6-12) with 23 points. Jayden Argo netted 16 points and Landen Lutz collected 14.
Jaxon Manning led all scorers with 33 points and made 15 of his 20 free throw attempts. Steven Day recorded 12 points for Fairview (6-18).
FAIRVIEW 5 9 19 25 — 58
FLEMING CO. 13 15 15 24 — 67
Fairview (58) — Mitchell, Manning 33, Terry 2, Caldwell 9, Day 12, Harper, Shannon 1, Adams, McDowell 1. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Caldwell, Day) FT: 18-25. Fouls: 19.
Fleming County (67) — Jolly 4, Hickerson 4, Lutz 14, Argo 16, Hargett 23, Moore, High 2, Clark, Frye 3. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Hickerson) FT: 11-20. Fouls: 18.