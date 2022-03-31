MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Ashland’s beach trip concluded Thursday with a pair of losses at the Cal Ripken Experience — 10-3 to Strasburg-Franklin (Ohio) and 14-0 to Buckeye Valley (Ohio).
Erin Patrick had two hits and Jenna Delaney scored two runs for the Kittens against Strasburg-Franklin. Katie Samuel started in the circle and took the decision, going six innings.
Hayley Reiger, Emma Gilkerson and Maggie Richards each had two hits for the Tigers. Sydney Sibilia drove in two runs. Amelia Spidell, Reiger and JaeLynn Marks scored two runs apiece.
Spidell went the distance, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk. She fanned 16 Kittens.
Ashland only found two hits in the run-rule loss to the Barons. Jada Erwin took the decision, working three frames.
The Kittens (3-6) committed a combined 18 errors in the two games.
STRASBURG 120 007 0 — 10 8 4
ASHLAND 001 020 0 — 3 8 8
Spidell and Sibilia; Samuel and Erwin. W — Spidell. L — Samuel. 2B — Gilkerson 2 (SF), Sibilia (SF), Reiger 2 (SF), J. Delaney (A), Laine (A).
ASHLAND 000 00 — 0 2 10
BUCKEYE 218 3X — 14 10 1
Erwin, Harmon (4) and Patrick, Foster; Hamilton, Beneke (5) and Irvine. W — Hamilton. L — Erwin. 2B — Irvine (BV), Peak (BV). 3B — Huston (BV).