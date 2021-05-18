ASHLAND Host Ashland rang up four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday to break open a 12-6 victory over Rowan County.
Kenzi Robinson was 3 for 4, drove in four runs and got the complete-game win in the circle for the Kittens (14-10).
Tabitha Cassidy and Taylor Hamilton also had two hits for Ashland, which scored in every inning except the second.
Emily Hacker went 4 for 5 and drove in two runs for the Lady Vikings (11-11). Haven Ford and Lauryn Eastham had two hits each for Rowan County, which posted 13 hits. Ford had two RBIs.
Haley Middleton took the decision for the Lady Vikings. Of the 12 runs she allowed, three were earned.
ROWAN CO. 100 220 1 — 6 13 5
ASHLAND 202 224 X — 12 10 3
Middleton and Pennington, Frazier; Robinson and Spears. W — Robinson. L — Middleton. 2B — Hughes (RC), Ford (RC).
BASEBALL
Wheelersburg 13, Greenup County 2
LLOYD The visiting Pirates, perhaps stung by a pair of losses to the Musketeers earlier this season, hung a 5-spot in the top of the first inning and tallied four runs in both the third and fifth frames to run-rule Greenup County on Tuesday.
Case Dyer went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for Wheelersburg (19-7). Chase Conley and Creed Warren each knocked in three runs. Conley was 3 for 3 and Warren went 2 for 3.
Eric Green was 3 for 3 and Cooper McKenzie, Braden Horr and Ethan Ison had two hits apiece. McKenzie had two RBIs.
All told, the Pirates had 18 hits — four for extra bases.
Hunter Thomas got the win, scattering six hits over four innings, allowing two runs.
Hunter Clevenger recorded two hits for the Musketeers (15-14). Logan Bays took the decision.
W’BURG 504 04 — 13 18 0
GREENUP CO. 100 10 — 2 6 1
Thomas, Robson (5) and McKenzie; Bays, Underwood (3) and Adkins. W — Thomas. L — Bays. 2B — Dyer (W), Montgomery (W), Warren (W), Clarkson (GC). 3B — Green (W).