RACELAND Kenleigh Woods scored 23 points off the bench for visiting Ashland on Monday night and the Kittens got off to a 19-5 lead after one quarter en route to a 61-33 victory at Raceland.
Mikayla Martin also dropped in 14 points for Ashland (3-0). Lindsay Wallenfelsz connected on three 3-pointers for nine points.
Nim Maynard totaled 14 points to pace the Rams (0-6). She made three triples.
The Kittens' victory was at least their 20th in a row in the series. Raceland has not beaten Ashland since the advent of comprehensive online KHSAA records in 1998.
ASHLAND 19 16 12 14 — 61
RACELAND 5 12 8 8 — 33
Ashland (61) -- Woods 23, Martin 14, L. Wallenfelsz 9, Sellars 5, Robinson 4, J. Gulley 3, C. Wallenfelsz 3, A. Gulley, Rogers, Thomas. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (L. Wallenfelsz 3, C. Wallenfelsz, Robinson). FT: 4-11. Fouls: 11.
Raceland (33) -- Maynard 14, Broughton 4, Gartin 4, Picklesimer 3, Lacks 3, Hapney 2, Boggs 2, Mackie 1, Thomas, Burney. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Maynard 3, Lacks). FT: 7-9. Fouls: 11.
Pikeville 64
Paintsville 47
PIKEVILLE Tritiny Rowe hit six 3-pointers on Tuesday night as Pikeville defeated visiting Paintsville.
Rowe led all scorers with 20 points.
The Panthers broke free after a close opening quarter with a 21-8 advantage in the third frame. Rylee Theiss and Kristen Whited were both in double figures with 19 and 11 points, respectively.
Paintsville (3-2) received 17 points from Emilea Preece. Kylie Kinner added 13.
Pikeville (4-1) hosts Jenkins on Saturday. The Tigers travel to Martin County on Friday.
PAINTSVILLE 12 15 8 12 — 47
PIKEVILLE 13 24 21 6 — 64
Paintsville (47)—Helton 6, Kinner 13, Hyden 2, Curnette 9, Preece 17, Maynard. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Helton 2, Kinner) FT: 8-12. Fouls: 13.
Pikeville (64)—Ratliff 5, K.G. Hall 3, Rowe 20, Jackson 6, Theiss 19, Whited 11, Rogers. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Ratliff, K.G.Hall, Rowe 6) FT: 8-12. Fouls: 11.
BOYS
Boyd County 70
Lewis County 54
VANCEBURG Boyd County raced out to a double-digit lead after one quarter and held off a late Lewis County charge to win the battle of Lions Tuesday night.
Boyd County placed four players in double figures. Junior Rheyce Deboard hit five 3s and led his team in scoring with 20 points. Cole Hicks posted 15 points and Jason Ellis and Brad Newsome each chipped in 11.
Lewis County’s Logan Liles led all scorers with 24 points. The senior also splashed in five triples. Trey Gerike supplied 18 points.
Boyd County (4-0) will travel to Rowan County and play in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge this weekend.
Lewis County (0-6) hosts East Carter tonight.
BOYD CO. 18 12 20 20 — 70
LEWIS CO. 5 14 21 14 — 54
Boyd County (70)—Hicks 15, Ellis 11, Newsome 11, Deboard 20, Vanover 2, Robertson 4, Spurlock, Taylor 7, Jackson, Holbrook. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Ellis 3, Deboard 5) FT: 20-28. Fouls: 15.
Lewis County (54)—Liles 24, Gerike 18, Box 8, Collins, Noble 2, Blankenship, Hardy, McGlone 2, Tackett. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Liles 5, Gerike. Box) FT: 11-16. Fouls:19.