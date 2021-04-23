WHEELERSBURG Greenup County scored five runs in the seventh inning on Thursday for a 10-8 win at Wheelersburg.
Brock Kitchen knocked in two runs against the Pirates during his three-hit night. He also scored twice, hit a double and picked up the victory on the mound.
Logan Bays and Carson Wireman each recorded two hits for Greenup County (6-7). The Musketeers tallied 11 hits overall.
GREENUP CO. 021 020 5 — 10 11 5
WHEELERSBURG 101 104 1 — 8 7 4
Bays, Kitchen (3), Tuel (7) and Wireman, Bays (4). Horr, Estep (3) and McKenzie. W—Kitchen. L—Estep. 2B—Kitchen (GC), Warren (W), Thomas (W).
Raceland 6
Fleming County 1
RACELAND Raceland closed out its victory over the Panthers with four runs in its final two at-bats on Thursday.
Fleming County (7-6) recorded a tally in the first inning, but Kirk Pence, Jake Holtzaphal and Andrew Floyd combined to hold the Panthers scoreless the rest of the way.
Chase Thornsberry collected two hits. Colt Holman added a pair of RBIs for Raceland (10-4).
FLEMING CO. 100 000 0 — 1 6 1
RACELAND 020 013 x — 6 8 4
Mckee, Clark (3), Ruark (4) and Morgan. Pence, Holtzaphal (4), Floyd (7) and Heighton. W—Holtzaphal. L—Mckee.
SOFTBALL
FRIDAY
Boyd County 15
Fairview 0
CANNONSBURG Boyd County quickly distpatched Fairview in a 64th District matchup on Friday.
The Lady Lions erupted for nine runs in the first inning and collected six more in the third frame to win in three innings.
Sara Bays recorded the win in the circle for Boyd County (10-4, 1-1 district seeding). She didn’t allow a hit but her team tallied 14.
Haylee Thornsberry and Jacie Goad were each 3 for 3 at the plate. Thornsberry scored three runs. Goad hit a pair of doubles and a triple.
Emma Borders and Tori Badgett had extra-base hits. Alex Blanton hit a home run.
FAIRVIEW 000 — 0 0 5
BOYD CO. 906 — 15 14 0
Menshouse and Tackett. Bays and Kouns. W—Bays. L—Menshouse. 2B—Thornsberry (BC), Goad 2 (BC), Borders (BC), Badgett (BC). 3B—Goad (BC). HR—Blanton (BC).