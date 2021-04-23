WHEELERSBURG Greenup County scored five runs in the seventh inning on Thursday for a 10-8 win at Wheelersburg.

Brock Kitchen knocked in two runs against the Pirates during his three-hit night. He also scored twice, hit a double and picked up the victory on the mound.

Logan Bays and Carson Wireman each recorded two hits for Greenup County (6-7). The Musketeers tallied 11 hits overall.

GREENUP CO.    021    020    5    —    10    11    5

WHEELERSBURG    101    104    1    —    8    7    4

Bays, Kitchen (3), Tuel (7) and Wireman, Bays (4). Horr, Estep (3) and McKenzie. W—Kitchen. L—Estep. 2B—Kitchen (GC), Warren (W), Thomas (W).

Raceland 6

Fleming County 1

RACELAND Raceland closed out its victory over the Panthers with four runs in its final two at-bats on Thursday.

Fleming County (7-6) recorded a tally in the first inning, but Kirk Pence, Jake Holtzaphal and Andrew Floyd combined to hold the Panthers scoreless the rest of the way.

Chase Thornsberry collected two hits. Colt Holman added a pair of RBIs for Raceland (10-4).

FLEMING CO.    100    000    0    —    1    6    1    

RACELAND    020    013    x    —    6    8    4

Mckee, Clark (3), Ruark (4) and Morgan. Pence, Holtzaphal (4), Floyd (7) and Heighton. W—Holtzaphal. L—Mckee.

SOFTBALL

FRIDAY

Boyd County 15

Fairview 0  

CANNONSBURG Boyd County quickly distpatched Fairview in a 64th District matchup on Friday.

The Lady Lions erupted for nine runs in the first inning and collected six more in the third frame to win in three innings.

Sara Bays recorded the win in the circle for Boyd County (10-4, 1-1 district seeding). She didn’t allow a hit but her team tallied 14.

Haylee Thornsberry and Jacie Goad were each 3 for 3 at the plate. Thornsberry scored three runs. Goad hit a pair of doubles and a triple.

Emma Borders and Tori Badgett had extra-base hits. Alex Blanton hit a home run.

FAIRVIEW    000    —    0    0    5

BOYD CO.    906    —    15    14    0

Menshouse and Tackett. Bays and Kouns. W—Bays. L—Menshouse. 2B—Thornsberry (BC), Goad 2 (BC), Borders (BC), Badgett (BC). 3B—Goad (BC). HR—Blanton (BC).

