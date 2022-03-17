WESTWOOD Tanner Johnson made quick work of visiting Tolsia, West Virginia.
Johnson threw a no-hitter in the three-inning game. Fairview’s bats had no issue, compiling 14 hits in a 15-0 mercy-rule win on Thursday night.
Brady Adkins collected three hits, all doubles, for the Eagles. Jaxon Manning and Jacob Claar each had two hits for Fairview (2-0). The due combined for five RBIs. Adkins drove in six runs.
The Eagles host Lewis County on Saturday.
TOLSIA 000 — 0 0 1
FAIRVIEW 753 — 15 14 0
Dingus, Williams, Perkins and Vance. Johnson and Harper. W—Johnson. L—Dingus. 2B—Adkins 3 (F), Harper (F).
Softball
Boyd Co. 10
Fairview 0
CANNONSBURG Boyd County posted four runs in the first inning, including a 3-run blast by starting pitcher Sara Bays, as the Lions prevailed, 10-0, over Fairview in the season opener for both teams.
The Lions hit four doubles in the early district seeding game. Makenna Mulhearn connected on a pair. Kyli Kouns and Emily Shivel each produced a two-bagger.
Jaycie Goad was 2 for 2 at the plate for Boyd County (1.0, 1-0 district seeding).
The Lions host Belfry on Saturday. The Eagles (0-1, 0-1) play Tolsia, West Virginia, at home on Monday.
FAIRVIEW 000 00 — 0 2 4
BOYD CO. 411 4x — 10 12 0
Bays and Kouns. Menshouse and Staggs. W—Bays. L—Menshouse. 2B—Mulhearn 2 (BC), Kouns (BC), Shivel (BC). HR—Bays (BC).