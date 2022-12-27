MOREHEAD Cooper fought off a scrappy Rowan County team and a huge game from Haven Ford to emerge with a 67-50 road win on Tuesday afternoon.
The No. 5 Jaguars led by just five points entering the final quarter, but created enough distance by outscoring the Vikings by 12 in the fourth frame.
Ford scored a game-high 38 points and made all seven of her team’s 3-pointers. The senior was 5 of 7 from the free throw line and collected 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Katie Chandler added six points for Rowan County (7-5). The Vikings shot 34% (17-50) from the field.
Cooper (8-2) placed four players in double figures. Logan Luebbers-Palmer led the way with 16 points. Liz Freihofer posted 13 and Kay Freihofer added 10.
Whitney Lind tallied 11 points and had a monster game on the boards with 17.
COOPER 14 19 12 22 — 67
ROWAN CO. 7 18 15 10 — 50
Cooper (67) — Lind 11, Alexander 2, K. Freihofer 10, L. Freihofer 13, Luebbers-Palmer 16, Knox 8, Noel 7, Deere, Rondon-Rivera. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (K. Freihofer, L. Freihofer) FT: 9-13. Fouls: 14.
Rowan County (50) — Kat. Chandler 6, Ford 38, Walker 2, Lewis, Eastham, Kan. Chandler, Wills 4, Beach, Rogers. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Ford 7) FT: 9-11. Fouls: 11
Boys
Fairview 70
Pendleton County 59
FALMOUTH Fairview turned away host Pendleton County and flourished in four quarters for a win in the Phillip Wood Classic on Tuesday.
The Eagles had three players in double figures. Tanner Johnson led all scorers with 27 points and hit three from long range.
Tamel Smith finished with 15 points for Fairview (4-5) and Steven Day added 14.
The Wildcats also had a trio of players reach double digits. Alex Beyst had 20 points to headline the Pendleton County (1-9) stat sheet.
Austin Kirish recorded 14 points and Connor Neltner netted 10.
FAIRVIEW 12 18 18 22 — 70
PENDLETON CO. 9 15 16 19 — 59
Fairview (70) — T. Johnson 27, Smith 15, Day 14, Adams 6, I. Johnson 8, Ca. Harper, Spates-Olds, Kouns, Reihs, Cox. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (T. Johnson 3, Smith, Day, I. Johnson) FT: 18-26. Fouls: 17.
Pendleton County (59) — Jack, Beyst 20, Gregg 3, Merrin 8, Nichols 2, Verst 2, Kirish 14, Neltner 10. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Reyst 3, Gregg, Merrin 2, Neltner) FT: 6-12. Fouls: 20.