MOUNT STERLING Visiting Boyd County made 10 3-pointers, including five from Rheyce Deboard and four from Carson Webb, but it wasn't enough to top Montgomery County in an 80-76 overtime setback on Wednesday night.
Deboard finished with 30 points and Webb tallied 19 for the Lions (11-6).
Hagan Harrison scored 23 points, Rickey Lovette added 20 and JT Woosley delivered 10 for the Indians (10-5).
Boyd County made 10 of its 18 free throws, while Montgomery County converted 23 of its 29 charity tosses at the MCHS Arena. The foul count was 23 for the Lions and 16 for the Indians.
It was the teams' second competitive encounter of the season. Boyd County topped Montgomery County, 72-67, on Jan. 23 in Summit.
BOYD CO. 18 20 13 16 9 -- 76
MONTGOMERY CO. 20 12 19 16 13 -- 80
Boyd County (76) -- Meade 2, Webb 19, Newsome 9, Deboard 30, Gibbs 4, McNeil 3, Cumpton 9, Ellis, Walter. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Deboard 5, Webb 4, Cumpton). FT: 10-18. Fouls: 23.
Montgomery County (80) -- Hawthorne 7, Lovette 20, Dyer 8, Morgan 6, Harrison 23, Woosley 10, Carroll 6. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Harrison 3, Dyer 2, Hawthorne, Carroll). FT: 23-29. Fouls: 16.