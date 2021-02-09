PAINTSVILLE Visiting Johnson Central jumped out to a 23-5 lead on Paintsville on Tuesday night. The Tigers outscored the Golden Eagles 52-41 the rest of the way, but the early bulge was enough for Johnson Central to finish off a 64-57 victory at Bill Mike Runyon Court.
Isaiah May scored 24 points, Cory VanHoose dropped in 17 and John King totaled 12 for the Golden Eagles (10-1, 4-0 57th District seeding), who locked up at worst a top-two seed in the district tournament.
May hit three 3-pointers.
Colby Fugate scored 21 points, Connor Fugate pitched in 16 and Braxton Tharp delivered 13 for Paintsville (5-5, 1-3 district seeding).
The Tigers shot 12 for 22 (54.5% ) in the second half after going 7 for 21 (33.3%) before intermission.
J. CENTRAL 23 8 15 18 — 64
PAINTSVILLE 5 11 20 21 — 57
Johnson Central (64) — McKenzie 8, May 24, Rice 3, VanHoose 17, King 12, Sartin-Slone, Slone, Spriggs. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (May 3, McKenzie 2). FT: 17-25. Fouls: 20.
Paintsville (57) — Tharp 13, Col. Fugate 21, Watts 5, Ratliff 2, Con. Fugate 16, Gibson, Castle, McDonald. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Tharp 2, Col. Fugate, Con. Fugate). FT: 15-19. Fouls: 24.
GIRLS
Rose Hill Christian 70, Fleming County 65
ASHLAND The visiting Lady Panthers used an 18-9 second quarter to pull in front on Tuesday night. The Lady Royals were just getting started.
Rose Hill outscored Fleming County 42-30 after intermission to win at Charles Stewart Gymnasium.
Baylee Trimble scored 30 points, converting four 3-pointers, to pace the Lady Royals (11-6), who added the Lady Panthers to their list of 16th Region conquests. Rose Hill entered the season without a win against a region opponent in a decade and this year owns four.
Bellamee Sparks scored 23 points and Gabby Karle chipped in nine steals for Rose Hill.
Niya Nelson scored 20 points for Fleming County (1-9), knocking down five treys. Sidney Argo collected 12 points.
The Lady Panthers were whistled for three technical fouls in the second half and 26 total infractions. Rose Hill shot 36 free throws, making 19.
FLEMING CO. 17 18 18 12 — 65
ROSE HILL 19 9 21 21 — 70
Fleming County (65) — Argo 12, C. Price 3, Nelson 20, Donahue 1, Hinton 9, Price 9, Jackson 9, Watson 2, M. Price. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Nelson 5, C. Price, Hinton). FT: 16-22. Fouls: 26.
Rose Hill Christian (71) — Newell 2, Karle 7, VanKeuren 2, B. Sparks 23, Stephens 6, Trimble 30, Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Trimble 4, Karle). FT: 19-36. Fouls: 17.