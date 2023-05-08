ASHLAND The home team could not overcome seven errors against visiting PIke County Central on Saturday.
The Hawks scored three runs in the first inning but Ashland fought back to close within a run. The KIttens eventually fell short in Pike County Central's 4-3 win.
Livia Sanders had a base hit and two RBIs for the Hawks. Abigail Hess scored twice.
Erin Patrick had a double for Ashland. Grace Delaney was 2 for 4 at the plate from her leadoff spot. Jada Erwin gave up just one earned run, four hits and struck out five for Ashland.
Chloe Hannah punched out 10 Kittens for the Pike County Central.
P. CO. CENTRAL 310 000 0 -- 4 4 2
ASHLAND 000 102 0 -- 3 7 7
C. Hannah and T. Hannah; Erwin and Patrick. W--C. Hannah. L--Erwin. 2B--Patrick (A).