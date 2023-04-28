CANNONSBURG East Carter jumped out to a 4-0 lead at Boyd County on Thursday night.
The Lions countered with two runs in the third inning and three more to tie the game in the fifth frame.
The two teams added a run to their total in the sixth, but Boyd County had one more reply to its rally.
Myla Hamilton sent her team home a winner after she hit a walk-off single to give the Lions a 7-6 win over the Raiders.
Adriana Cordle collected two hits for East Carter. Trina Porter knocked in two runs and belted a home run. Hayleigh Hall also recorded a round-tripper.
Savanna Henderson and Hamilton each had three hits for Boyd County. Jaycie Goad put two hits on her stat sheet. Emily Shivel and Hamilton posted two RBIs.
Elyn Simpkins came on in relief, struck out two and held off the Raiders to pick up the victory in the circle.
E. CARTER 310 011 0 – 6 10 0
BOYD CO. 002 031 1 – 7 14 0
Tussey and Porter; Sharp, Simpkins (3) and Hamilton. W—Simpkins. L—Tussey. 2B—Biddle (EC), Combs (EC), Goad (BC), Henderson (BC), Bays (BC). 3B—Shivel (BC). HR—Hall (EC), Porter (EC).
Bath County 6
Ashland 5
OWINGSVILLE The seventh inning at the Boyd County Athletic Complex contained plenty of drama on Thursday night.
Ashland’s rally was successful in its final at-bat. The Kittens scored two runs to take a 5-4 lead into the home half of the seventh.
The Wildcats showed their resolve and put the same tally on its toteboard to come away with a victory.
Ashland’s Addi Laine and Bath County’s Kirsten Vice both went the distance in the matchup. Laine hit a homer and drove in two runs at the plate. Vice struck out four to pick up a win.
Jenna Delaney was 4 for 4 at the plate for the Kittens. Erin Patrick had two hits and Kyra Traylor scored two runs.
Ashton Barrett had three hits, including a double and a triple, for the Wildcats. She collected an RBI along with Taylor Hodson.
ASHLAND 001 002 2 – 5 11 4
BATH CO. 120 100 2 – 6 8 2
Laine and Patrick; Vice and Barnett. W—Vice. L—Laine. 2B—J. Delaney (A), Patrick (A), Kersey (A), Barrett (BC). 3B—Barrett (BC). HR—Laine (A).