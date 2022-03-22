LLOYD Greenup County stayed perfect on Monday on a walk-off.
Trailing by a run entering the home half of the seventh inning, the host Musketeers tallied twice to top Ashland, 5-4.
Carson Wireman drove in two runs and Hunter Clevenger scored twice for Greenup County (4-0). Elijah Hankins, Clevenger and Cade Hunt recorded two hits apiece. One of Hunt’s was a two-bagger.
Cameron Carroll got the win in relief. He worked two innings, allowing two runs on three hits, with a walk and two strikeouts. Starter Cohen Underwood went six frames and yielded two runs on two hits, with six punchouts and three walks.
Ricky Padron had two hits, including a double, for the Tomcats (1-3). Ryan Brown knocked in two runs. Sawyer Edens drew three walks.
Brown took the decision, allowing five runs on nine hits, with four strikeouts and two walks.
The game was scoreless through four and a half innings. All nine runs were tallied in the final two and a half frames.
ASHLAND 000 002 2 — 4 5 0
GREENUP CO. 000 012 3 — 5 9 3
Brown, Peppers (7) and Marushi; Underwood, Carroll (6) and Bays. W — Carroll. L — Brown. 2B — Padron (A), Hunt (GC).
SOFTBALL
Ashland 13, Greenup County 0
LLOYD The visiting Kittens put up four runs in the top of the first on Monday and concluded it early by tallying six times in the top of the fifth to invoke the run rule.
Maddie Kersey went 3 for 4, drove in three runs and homered and doubled for Ashland, which had 14 hits.
Aubrey McCreary also went deep and knocked in a pair.
Grace Delaney, Erin Patrick, Jada Erwin and Katie Samuel recorded two hits apiece.
Alauna Troxler, Delaney, Ashley Ingram, Kersey and McCreary each scored two runs.
Erwin was the beneficiary. She worked five shutout innings with six strikeouts, two hits and three walks.
Kamrin Chapman had the lone two hits for the Musketeers (0-3). Kaylie Lawrence took the decision, going three innings.
ASHLAND 401 26 — 13 14 0
GREENUP CO. 000 00 — 0 2 3
Erwin and Patrick, Ingram; K. Lawrence, Kegley (4) and S. Lawrence. W — Erwin. L — K. Lawrence. 2B — Kersey (A). HR — Kersey (A), McCreary (A).
Boyd County 15, West Carter 0
OLIVE HILL The Lions continued their relentless offensive approach to begin the season with a 10-run first inning to set the tone in a three-inning romp Monday.
Sara Bays and Jaycie Goad went deep during the first frame for Boyd County (4-0 after a win at Mason County on Tuesday night).
Kylie Thompson and Goad combined on a three-inning no-hitter in the circle for the Lions. Thompson went two frames and fanned four Comets.
Haylee Thornsberry, Alex Blanton and Goad each had two hits. Blanton and Bays drove in three runs apiece. Thornsberry and Myla Hamilton both had two RBIs.
Blanton, Goad and Kyli Kouns each scored three runs. Thornsberry tallied twice.
The Lions scored 32 runs in 14 offensive innings through their first three games.
BOYD CO. (10)23 — 15 9 0
W. CARTER 000 — 0 0 3
Thompson, Goad (3) and Kouns; McGlone and Holbrook. W — Thompson. L — McGlone. 2B — Thornsberry (BC). HR — Goad (BC), Bays (BC).