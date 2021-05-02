LLOYD Greenup County tallied three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday night to top Wheelersburg, 4-2, and earn a split of its two games in the Peoples Bank Classic it was hosting.
Carson Wireman was 2 for 3 to pace the Musketeers (7-10) offense.
Cameron Carroll got the victory in relief, scattering five Pirates hits over four innings of scoreless work. He recorded five strikeouts and no walks.
Connor Estep took the decision for Wheelersburg. Eric Green and Hunter Thomas both had two hits for the Pirates.
Greenup County authored its second two-run comeback win over Wheelersburg in 10 days. The Musketeers beat the Pirates, 10-8, April 22 in Wheelersburg. They have one scheduled encounter remaining on May 18 in Lloyd.
W’BURG 100 100 0 — 2 8 2
GREENUP CO. 001 300 X — 4 7 3
Estep, Thomas (5) and McKenzie; Bays, Carroll (4) and Wireman. W — Carroll. L — Estep. 2B — McKenzie (W), Thomas (W). 3B – Green (W), Clevenger (GC).
Minford (Ohio) 6, Greenup County 1
LLOYD The visiting Falcons put up three runs in the top of the first inning Saturday afternoon and led throughout.
Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, a Marshall signee, was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs for Minford. Grant Wheeler and Matthew Risner each had two hits. Cole Borland threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on eight hits, with a strikeout and two walks.
Cohen Underwood took the decision for the Musketeers, working one inning. Jonah Gibson accrued five strikeouts in six innings of relief, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk.
It was Greenup County’s only loss to date in five games against Buckeye State opponents. Two more are scheduled — Portsmouth West on May 15 and Wheelersburg on May 18.
MINFORD 301 101 0 — 6 10 4
GREENUP CO. 001 000 0 — 1 8 2
Borland and Risner; Underwood, Gibson (2) and Bays. W — Borland. L — Underwood. 2B — Vogelsong-Lewis 2 (M), Kitchen (GC). 3B — Vogelsong-Lewis (M).
FRIDAY
Raceland 12, Wayne (West Virginia) 0
RACELAND The host Rams scored 10 runs in their first three at-bats on Friday night to earn their 10th double-digit victory of the season.
Clay Coldiron and Jakob Holtzapfel each drove in three runs for Raceland (13-4). Conner Hughes was 3 for 4 and Jake Heighton and Coldiron each had two hits. Chase Thornsberry knocked in two runs.
Kirk Pence scored four runs and Hughes and Colton Holman each tallied thrice.
Andrew Floyd got the decision, working three innings of scoreless three-hit ball.
Cole Kiley had two hits for the Pioneers. Cameron Cade took the loss, lasting one out into the second inning.
WAYNE 000 00 — 0 6 4
RACELAND 334 2X — 12 11 0
Cade, K. Napier (2), Creed (3) and B. Jackson; Floyd, Coldiron (4), Pullin (5) and Heighton. W — Floyd. L — Cade. 2B — Cade (W), C. Jackson (W), Heighton (R).