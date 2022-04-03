VERO BEACH, Fla. Great Crossing accumulated six runs in the third inning against Greenup County to grab an early lead on Sunday.
The Musketeers trimmed the deficit with four runs in the fifth innings, but the Warhawks held off the Greenup County rally to pick up an 11-6 victory in both teams’ spring break opener.
Elijah Hankins, Carson Wireman and Logan Bays each picked up two hits. Wireman and Jack Gullett each produced doubles. Gullett drove in two runs for the Musketeers.
Jacob Steele was 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Great Crossing (6-3). Logan Adkins pitched five innings to pick up the victory on the mound.
Greenup County (7-2) will play Scott County today.
GREENUP CO. 010 040 1 — 6 11 0
G. CROSSING 206 021 X — 11 8 2
Wireman, Kitchen (3) and Bays; Adkins, Morrison (6), Lawrence (7) and Harris. W—Adkins. L—Wireman. 2B—Gullett (GCM), Wireman (GCM). 3B—Lukacsko (GCW).
Russell 3
Fairland 1
Russell 16
Point Pleasant 1
RUSSELL It was a pleasant start to the weekend for Russell and it kept getting better on Saturday.
The Red Devils cruised to a victory over Point Pleasant, W. Va., on Friday before completing a comeback win in pitcher’s duel 19 hours later against Fairland.
Russell’s Nathan Totten supplied the winning runs for the second time in three days with the long ball.
Starting pitcher JK McKnight took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Fairland’s Cooper Cumings produced an RBI single to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.
Trent Tice came on in relief to close out the sixth frame and pick up the victory.
Totten closed out Thursday’s night win against Morgan County with a three-run blast. He found the same swing in the home half of the sixth against the Dragons.
Parker Mitchell opened the frame with a single. Tice reached base with a bunt single. After the runners were moved over with a sacrifice bunt, Totten parked the second pitch he saw over the right-center field fence.
Totten finished 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs for Russell (6-2). Mitchell was 1 for 2.
The Red Devils put 10 runs on the board in their first at-bat and supplied five more in the third to quickly end their contest with Point Pleasant.
Brayden Hartman claimed the win on the mound and added a big night at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a triple and he knocked in two runs.
Austin McGuire posted a 2-for-3 night. Aiden Sammons tallied a triple and had four RBIs.
Tice, McKnight, Totten, Hartman, and McGuire each scored twice for Russell.
P. PLEASANT 010 0 — 1 6 3
RUSSELL (10)05 1 — 16 11 1
Lilly, Jordan (1), Lambert (3) and Hatfield, Lilly (3); Hartman, McGuire (4) and McDowell W—Hartman. L—Lilly. 2B—Watson (PP), Totten (R), Tice (R). 3B—Sammons (R), Hartman (R).
FAIRLAND 000 001 0 — 1 2 0
RUSSELL 000 003 X — 3 5 3
Trevathan, Wall (6) and Cumings; McKnight, Tice (6) and McDowell, Kirk (7). W—Tice. L—Trevathan. HR—Totten (R).