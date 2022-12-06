FALMOUTH Pendleton Memorial Gym wasn’t just Buddy Biggs’s “old” stomping grounds on Tuesday.
Fleming County raced out to a 24-6 lead against Pendleton County, then blew it open with a 25-7 bulge in the third frame on its way to a 71-35 running-clock victory in a game matching Biggs’s current club and one of his former haunts.
Lucas Jolly scored 19 points, Adam Hargett chipped in 13 and Isaac Frye dropped in 10 for the Panthers (4-0), who accumulated 32 assists on as many made baskets, according to Fleming County’s statistics. Ten Panthers got into the scorebook.
Hunter Jack paced the Wildcats (1-3) with 11 points.
FLEMING CO. 24 13 25 9 – 71
PENDLETON CO. 6 14 7 8 – 35
Fleming County (71) – Jolly 19, Hickerson 8, Hargett 13, Frye 10, Roberts 8, James 5, Faris 2, Knarr 2, G. Cropper 2, Kielman 2, Applegate, P. Cropper, Ishmael. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Hargett, Roberts, James). FT: 4-7. Fouls: 12.
Pendleton County (35) – Beebe 2, Beyst 2, Jack 11, Au. Kirsch 9, Neltner 1, Nichols 2, Pugh 2, Verst 6, Gonzalez, Grant, Gregg, Aa. Kirsch, Merrill, Mosely, Redden. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Jack 2, Au. Kirsch, Verst). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 8.